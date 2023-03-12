Found yourself with an empty schedule for the next few days?

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like two brand new brunches, a dog-friendly paint and breakfast morning, colourful Holi celebrations, a wine festival, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 wonderful things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, March 10

Indulge in the Italian business lunch menu at Monno

Looking for a trendy spot for a business lunch? Jumeirah’s rustic Italian eatery Monno has just added new dishes to their menu including truffle bomb croquettes, rigatoni arrabiata, meatballs, pizza, gnocchi, and more. The weekday business lunch, from 12pm to 3pm, is priced at Dhs85 for three courses.

Monno, 304 Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. Daily for lunch and dinner from 12pm to 12am. Tel:(0)4 3322255. www.monno.ae

Immerse yourself in French culture at Cinema Akil

Lumière, caméra, et action…Located in the arty hub of Alserkal Avenue, Cinema Akil brings quality films from across the world from Palestine to Hong Kong. At the moment, the arty cinema is celebrating French film with the Franco Film Festival. From Friday, March 10 to March 16, the film program includes the stop-motion animated gem, Interdit aux Chiens et aux Italiens (No Dogs Or Italians Allowed) and the Cannes film-premiered, Rodeo. Some films will also be screened in the presence of their creators, giving film lovers an opportunity to engage in an exciting Q&A.

Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (04) 223 1139. cinemaakil.com

Get your jewellery fix at Comptoir 102’s trunk show

The hidden bohemian gem located in Jumeirah 1, Comptior 102 is a unique experience that merges healthy food, design, and art. This Thursday and Friday, from 10am to 4pm, the concept store is hosting a trunk show where Parisian chic transforms into jewellery design with the incredible Lubie and Fifilz. While you’re admiring the jewellery, make sure to order one of their matcha lattes – a perfect place to unwind before the weekend.

Comptoir 102, 102 Beach Road, Jumeirah 1, daily 8am to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 385 4555. comptoir102.com

Kick off the weekend with this new Friday night brunch

What better way to get weekend ready than with a Friday night brunch? Mare by Bussola, the chic new beach club at the Westin Mina Seyahi, has just launched NOTTE – a city meets Italian Riviera-inspired evening brunch taking place every Friday from 7pm. Guests will start with prosecco aperitivos in the garden served alongside freshly chucked oysters and appetizers, before making their way to their tables for three courses paired with the finest cocktails.

Mare by Bussola, Bussola, Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina. Fridays 7pm to 10pm. Dhs395 (soft), Dhs475 (alcoholic). Tel:(0)56 994 7429. bussoladubai.com

Saturday, March 11

Get ready for the return of Zuma’s iconic brunch

It’s back… everyone’s favourite brunch makes a welcome return to Zuma Dubai. Every Saturday from 12.30pm, the Baikingu brunch will feature live sushi and robata stations, fresh oysters on arrival, plus a variety of hot and cold dishes to choose from including – yes – the miso marinated black cod. Packages start from Dhs595.

Every Saturday, 12.30pm to 4pm. Dhs595 (soft), Dhs695 (house), and Dhs795 (premium). Dhs255 children from aged four to 12 years. zumarestaurant.com

Celebrate the festival of Holi with a 12-hour colour beach party

Crank up your Holi festivities with a 12-hour beach party at La Mer on Saturday March 11. Partygoers can dance with their toes in the sand to 12 hours of non-stop anthems from Indian and local DJs, with eco-friendly colours flying in the air. Tickets will cost you Dhs100 for single admissions and Dhs150 for couples and are all available online at Platinumlist and Virgin Megastore. Ravers can also take their experience to new levels with VIP tables, cabanas and group bookings available.

The Colour Beach Party, La Mer, Sat March 11, 11am to 11pm, Dhs100 for single, Dhs150 for couples, Tel: (0)50 676 5563, @colorbeachparty

Attend this rosé wine festival

Dubai’s favourite pink drink, Rosé, takes centre stage at The Tasting Class‘ upcoming wine festival. On Saturday, March 11, the event will be held on the lawn of the luxurious beach hotel, The Ritz Carlton, Dubai, promising attendees an unforgettable afternoon of food, drinks, entertainment, and more. The Rosé Pinknic will transform the grounds of The Ritz Carlton, Dubai into a sea of pink and white, with live sets from DJs including Le Josh. There are lawn games and plenty of photo opportunities so you can get the perfect snaps for the ‘Gram.

Rosé Pinknic, La Brise Lawns, The Ritz Carlton, Dubai, JBR, Saturday March 11, 1pm to 7pm, from Dhs185. rosepinknic.com

Get gift-ready at the opening of The Happy Tribe

Treat yourself or someone you love to chic, personalised goodies at The Happy Tribe. The homegrown brand is opening its first store on Saturday in Motor City and is offering its first 30 customers, 30 per cent off the entire range. From silky pyjamas with initials on to a make-up pouch or backpack with your name on them, The Happy Tribe put their magic touch into all of their creative designs – a great idea for Mother’s Day!

Office 311, Level 3, Apex Atrium, Motor City. Tel:(0)4 585 9731. @thehappytribe.ae

Party all night long at Terra Solis by Tomorrowland

This Saturday, DJ BLOND:ISH will be lighting up the Arabian desert alongside supporting acts Dino Lenny and Luna and Lenthe. Get ready for an evening of freedom and dance from 5pm to 12am, entry costs Dhs150 per person. Around a 30-minute drive from Dubai, the setting represents a true Arabian experience, as the building is reminiscent of Bedouin-style decor. For the ultimate experience, book a stay in one of their Orion lodges for a night under the stars.

Tomorrowland presents Terra Solis Desert Destination, Dubai Heritage Vision. Tel: (0)4 456 1956. terrasolisdubai.com

Sunday, March 12

Learn all about matcha at this tea-making workshop

Each month, Megumi Matcha hosts a matcha workshop at Vanilla Sukkar – a local mother-and-daughter-owned gem in Jumeirah. This month, the workshop is taking place on Sunday, March 12. Learn the history of the Japanese tea ceremony, how matcha is grown, how to make the perfect cup, and tried matcha-infused sweet treats. A must-try experience for any matcha fans out there! Send them a message to register.

Vanilla Sukkar, Umm al Sheif, Jumeirah, Dubai. Sunday, March 12. Tel:(0)4 422 8843. @vanillasukkar

Get creative at this dog-friendly paint and breakfast morning

Paw ‘n’ Paint is taking place at Reform Social & Grill on Sunday, March 12 from 9am to 12pm. The event is Dhs260 per person (dogs go free), which includes a delicious breakfast, canvas, and all the art supplies. After purchasing your ticket, send your favourite photo of your dog to the team at Fosca who will transform it into a sketch reference for you on the day. Plus for an extra special touch, opt for the additional ‘lick art’ for a mini canvas painted by your dog; you’ll treasure it fur-ever.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai. Sunday, March 12 from 9am to 12pm. Dhs260. Entry for dogs is free. Buy a ticket here: foscart.zbni.co.

Make the most of the perfect weather with a beach day

The serene Jebel Ali beach is an idyllic public beach, offering a more rustic beach experience compared to some of Dubai’s more built-up beaches. Beachgoers can enjoy kitesurfing, kayaking and paddle-boarding along this quiet coastline. Jabel Ali beach is free to enter, but you are not permitted to bbq or camp.

Jebel Ali Beach, Public Beach, Mina Jebel Ali, Dubai, next to Soul Beach Dubai, open daily

