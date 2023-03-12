12 wonderful things to do in Dubai this weekend: March 3 to 5

New month, new things to do…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like epic live performances, comedy nights, new beach brunches, a dog festival, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 incredible things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, March 3

Don’t miss the last weekend of Sikka Art Festival

A visit to Old Dubai is always worth it, but during art season, the historical neighbourhood gets a lot more colourful thanks to Sikka Art and Design Festival. Now in its 11th edition, the festival features an array of aspiring UAE and regional talents, including art installations, live performances, film screenings, music, fashion & jewellery, local food and beverage concepts and more. Art fans can get lost (literally) while exploring the very many lanes of the open art museum and the different houses. Make sure you take your time, as you’ll never know which magnificent work of art you will find hiding in a corner or in an alleyway (see picture above). The best news? Entry is free.

Sikka Art and Design Festival, Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Bur Dubai, Feb 24 to March 5 (timings vary), @sikkaplatform

Get your fix of cheese and wine at Grapefest

Ernst at the 25hours hotel is hosting a two-day GrapeFest this Friday and Saturday with live music, tastings of up to 28 different types of grapes, food stalls, and a cheese room. Yes, a whole room dedicated to cheese. The dream. A professional sommelier will be on hand with glasses ranging from Dhs25 to Dhs50 including white, red, rosé, port, and dessert wines.

25hours Hotel One Central, Trade Centre Street, Dubai. Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 from 5pm. Tel:(0)4 210 2525. ernstbiergarten.com

Break free at this classical Queen tribute

Candlelight Concerts will rock you this Friday and Saturday with a classical tribute to iconic British rockband Queen. The candlelight tribute will cover the most iconic pieces of the British rock band including Bohemian Rapsody, Break Free, We Are The Champions, and Don’t Stop Me Now. The hour-long show will take place at 7pm and 9pm on the QE2 with tickets from Dhs200.

Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel – Port Rashid, Dubai. Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4. 7pm and 9pm. From Dhs200. feverup.com

Check-in to Caravana glamping retreat for the last time

Looking to escape the city? Ajman’s Caravana Al Zorah is closing its doors on Wednesday, March 22, so this is your last month to stay on one of the 14 caravans dotted along the beach. The retreat is also home to relaxed seaside restaurant called The View which is also set to close. Caravans can sleep either two, four or six. Entry level rates for a caravan that sleeps two start from Dhs650, while the four-bed option starts from Dhs1,200

Caravana Glamping Retreat, Al Zorah, Dubai. Until Wednesday, March 22. Tel:(0)6 505 8888. caravana.ae

Saturday, March 4

Attend this cool car and graffiti show

Petrol heads, pay attention: a cool car show is taking over Media One Hotel’s P7 this Saturday. Offset promises an action-packed day of seriously wow-worthy wheels, live DJ sets and cool graffiti art installations. Whether you’re a fan of the old-school classic cars, or favour the more modern supercars, you’re sure to get your fix of four-wheeled action here. The event kicks off from midday until 10pm, with free entry for all.

Offset at P7 Arena, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Saturday March 4, 12pm to 10pm, after party 10pm to 2am. @offset_dxb, @p7arena

Check out this new Peruvian brunch on the beach

Gather your friends, boho beach club Playa on Palm West Beach have an exciting new brunch: La Reunion. Every Saturday from 2pm to 5pm, guests can indulge in a variety of starters including tuna nikkeo ceviche, nigiri, and chicken anticucho, as well as a main course, and variety of desserts. Packages start from Dhs320 (soft), Dhs445 (house), and Dhs495 (sparkling).

Playa Beach Club, Palm West Beach. Saturdays, 2pm to 5pm. Dhs320 (soft), Dhs445 (house), and Dhs495 (sparkling). Tel:(0)50 504 4506. @playadubai

Head to this pup festival for the ultimate doggy day out

A huge festival dedicated to dogs and families is happening at Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club this Saturday. Woofstock will be packed with live music, workshops, activities, market stalls, food trucks dishing out food for both humans and pets, puppy pilates and more. There will even be a supervised off-leash area where your pet can do its zoomies, chase its own tail and run across the greens. The event runs the entire day from 10am to 10pm. Ticket prices are Dhs50 and can be purchased here.

Woofstock, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club. Saturday, March 4, 10am to 10pm. Dhs50. @woofstockuae

See legendary DJ Black Coffee at White Beach

The Grammy Award-winning South African DJ is returning to Dubai this weekend for one night only at Atlantis The Palm’s iconic White Beach. Doors to the epic show on the sand open at 6pm on Saturday with DJ Paul Svenson and Frederick Stone warming up the crowd. Tickets are available on Platinumlist from Dhs400.

Black Coffee, White Beach, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Sat March 4, 6pm entry, from Dhs400. Tel: (0)4 426 0700, whitebeach.ae

Glam up for a day at the polo

The biggest polo event on the Al Habtoor Polo Club calendar is back, as the venue hosts the IFZA Gold Cup, Dubai Open for the 14th year running on Saturday, March 4. The perfect occasion to glam up for a chic day out, descending on the Al Habtoor Polo Club will be world class polo players from around the world. But it’s not just for polo fans, everyone is welcome to enjoy this brilliant day out, with brunch packages, family-friendly fun and so much more across the day.

IFZA Gold Cup 2023, Al Habtoor Polo Club, Dubai, 10am onwards, Saturday March 4, tickets from Dhs150. alhabtoorpoloclub.com

Sunday, March 5

Try out Lila Taqueria’s authentic breakfast menu

This homegrown, chef-owned Mexican eatery is the region’s first wood-fired taqueria and, since opening two months ago, has already caused a stir among Dubai foodies. The cosy, dog-friendly (on the terrace) spot is located on Jumeirah Beach Road, perfect for those heading off for a day on the beach after a bite of breakfast. On the menu? The weekend breakfast from 10am and 1pm features dishes such as black bean chilaquiles (Dhs50), breakfast tacos (Dhs55), and huevos rancheros (Dhs50).

Lila Taqueria, 786 Jumeirah St, Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah 3, Dubai. Breakfast Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 1pm. lilataqueria.com

Boats ‘n’ shows at Dubai Harbour

The biggest international boat show in the region offers the opportunity to ogle at more than Dhs1.5 billion worth of luxury yachts. But alongside superyacht avenue, there’s plenty to ‘sea’ and do at this five-day spectacular at Dubai Harbour, with watersports, underwater shows at the dive pool, live DJ sets and even a supercar parade.

Dubai Boat Show, Dubai Harbour, Dubai. March 1 to March 5. Tel:(0)4 308 6430. boatshowdubai.com

Comedy night with Masood Boomgaard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by masood boomgaard (@masood_boomgaard)

Self-help Singh, the alter-ego of comedian Masood Boomgaard, is coming to Dubai this weekend for two evenings of pure laughs. The hilarious South Africa-based comedian will take to the stage at Aloft Dubai on Saturday and Sunday at 9pm to share his de-motivational teachings and common sense wisdom.

Aloft, Al Mina, Sheikh Rashid Road. Dubai. Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5 at 9pm. Dhs150. dubai.platinumlist.net

Join Fireman Sam as he saves the circus

Fireman Sam and his trusty crew are making their UAE debut with Fireman Sam Saves the Circus at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates this weekend. Tickets are on sale now – for a seat on the balcony it’s Dhs135, silver stalls cost Dhs150, gold stalls Dhs175 and VIP stalls Dhs200.

Fireman Sam Saves the Circus, The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Dubai, Sat March 4 at 2pm and 4pm, Sun March 5 at 11am, 2pm and 4pm, prices start from Dhs135. Tel: (0)4 299 2282, feverup.com

Images: Provided/Social