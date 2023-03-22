22 wonderful things to do on the Palm Jumeirah

You will never get bored…

If you’re a local on The Palm or want to spend more time on this gorgeous stretch of paradise, there are an array of amazing things to do. From sundowner spots to ladies’ days, cafes you can take your pooch, to a place where you can work up a sweat – there is something for everyone on the shores of The Palm.

Take your four-legged friend to The Pointe beach

Soak in the cool views with your furry friends while taking a stroll on Pointe Beach. With stunning views of the Atlantis, The Palm, the crescent and palm fronds, this will be your new favourite dog walking spot. Make sure to keep your dog on the leash at all times to ensure they don’t take a dip in the ocean. After your walk, why not stop by one of the many dining outlets for a quick coffee or a wholesome meal? There are plenty of pet-friendly spots on Palm Jumeirah.

Pointe Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 10am to 11pm daily. thepointe.ae

Unwind on Sunday at Peaches and Cream

Sundays are for family and good food, and no place knows this better than Peaches and Cream. With ocean breeze in your hair, family and friends can indulge in a buffet-style selection of goodies ranging from oysters, fresh salads, and Paella de marisco. There is also an abundance of beachy activities that munchkins and parents can get involved in, keeping the whole family happy. Prices start from Dhs235 for soft drinks, Dhs335 for house drinks and Dhs395 for prosecco.

Peaches and Cream, Shoreline Apartments, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs235 soft, Dhs335 house, Dhs359 prosecco. Tel: (0)52 947 4552, peachesandcream.ae

Go thrift shopping at Thrift for Good

This enterprise on The Palm is putting Dubai’s old clothes to good use: re-homing preloved items to reduce waste. Thrift for Good welcomes all clothes as they are committed to repairing or recycling old items or materials. Go to any of their outlets to find your perfect thrift find, or to donate all of those clothes you have been hiding at the back of your cupboard. All profits go to helping children around the world, in partnership with Gulf for Good.

Golden Mile, Mon to Fri, 10am to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 569 3086. thriftforgood.org

Tuck into a bottomless breakfast at Ella’s Eatery

Gaze out across endless yachts as you tuck into six (yes, six) breakfast dishes at Ella’s Eatery. Starting from Dhs85, enjoy an array of dishes, plus a hot and cold beverage. Breakfast favourites on the extensive menu include beetroot avocado toast, eggs Benedict, shakshouka and waffles.

Ella’s Eatery, Palm View East, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, available daily from 8am to 12pm from Dhs85. Tel: (04) 557 0984. facebook.com/ellaseateryDXB

Kickstart your morning with sunrise SUP yoga

Dubai is not all about living in the fast lane, so make sure to slow things down and find ‘zen mode’ with a paddle boarding session. Located outside Riva Beach Club, guests will be able to paddle with views of the Palm Jumeirah fronds, Burj Al Arab and even (on a clear day) the Burj Khalifa. The sunrise yoga session will help you feel centred and to connect with nature. There’s also moonlight beach yoga available if they are more of the night owl type, or regular paddle board rentals which are available throughout the day.

SUP Yoga, RIVA Beach Club, Palm Jumeriah, Sat from 6.30am to 7.30am, Dhs100, or Dhs75 for regular paddle board hire, Tel (0)52 249 5311, ignitewatersports.com

Indulge in gorgeous seafood on the beach at Ibn Al Bahr

If you’re looking for the freshest seafood that won’t harm the wallet, head to Ibn Al Bahr. A venue proudly owned by fishermen, here you can see the freshest catch of the day at the front of the restaurant on an ice display. Huge sharing plates of grilled fish are served to your table to enjoy family-style or you can choose a dish just for yourself. Think simple hot bites of crispy sardines, locally plucked clams with black pepper and whole chargrilled fish with a special Ibn Al Bahr seasoning.

Ibn Al Bahr, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 8.30am to 2am. Tel: (0)54 469 0075, ibnalbahr.me

Dance your Sunday away at Laguna Beach Taverna

This boho chic al fresco dining spot is turning up the heat with a party every Sunday. Nomadic Tune takes place from 12pm to 8pm, where partygoers can dance to the beats of funky house and melodic techno. The dress code is boho-chic, with all guests being encouraged to dive into the complimentary festival makeup and hair braiding stations on arrival. With a glass of sangria in hand and your toes in the sand, you will be transported to your own Grecian party Island at this beachfront venue. This Sunday session is free for ladies but will cost men Dhs255 per person which includes three drinks. Or, book a table for four and it’s Dhs1,000, fully redeemable.

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm Jumeirah, East Crescent Rd, Dubai, Sundays 12pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)5 875 7662. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

Take your dog Kayaking with DogventureHQ

Your pet’s best life begins here. Dogventure HQ offers daycare, boarding, training, pet taxis, grooming, clinic, gym and rehab services, and above all, they host fabulous events such as doggy kayak trips. This will get you and your pooch out into the open water, surrounded by some of the city’s most iconic landmarks. Keep an eye on their socials to get involved in their next adventure.

@dogventurehq

Get creative at Fixie Café

Fixie Café needs to be your next stop on The Palm. This establishment is a bicycle-themed café with a variety of healthy food options. Expect a mixture of South East Asian, Indian and Western flavours to be brought to your table, fulfilling every craving. Fixie is a unique place, which offers workshops that unleash your creativity. Candle making, water-colouring and painting, are only some of the workshops Fixie has held. It’s a great spot to catch up with family or friends.

West Beach, The Palm Jumeirah, Mon to Sun 7am to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 281 3813, @fixiecafedxb

Get your next workout at Chalk Training Ground

Chalk is, quite literally, where the strong belong. Featuring an array of fitness sessions focused on strength and conditioning, high-intensity interval training, CrossFit, endurance training, functional circuits and more, the gym is designed to help participants reach their athletic potential. Founded by Trisha Cadden and Frankie Kelly, (who previously owned The Vault gym in Al Quoz), Chalk classes may be tough, but with a “positive energy” mantra they’re hoping to create “an ideal ground for fitness and forming friendships.” Book in for your free trial and thereafter it’s Dhs180 per class, although monthly packages are available.

Golden Mile 3, Palm Jumeirah, monthly packages available. @chalktrainingground

Enjoy a Tuesday ladies’ day at Zenzi Beach

Seize the day and enjoy a laidback Tuesday beach day at this shoreline spot. From 10am, the newly opened Zenzi Beach is offering two glasses of rosé alongside a platter or refreshing fruit whilst all lovely ladies bask in the winter sun.

Zenzi Beach, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Crescent Rd, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tues 10am onwards, two drinks and fruit platter. Tel: (0)4 453 0000, jumeirah.com

Tuck into mussels and fries at Surf Club

This boho-chic spot has got you covered for all your Thursday date night needs. For Dhs199 per person, guests can indulge in mussels and fries with a choice of grape, whilst basking in the backdrop of the Marina skyline. Start the weekend early at Surf Club, with your toes in the sand whilst vibing to the beachy tunes of the rotating DJs.

Surf Club, West Palm Beach, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Thurs, from 7pm, Dhs199 per person. Tel: (0)4 589 5444, surfclubdubai.com

Top up your tan at Aura Skypool

The 210-metre-high attraction features a pool in which you can swim around the entire venue, without any obstructions. Sun loungers of various sizes fill the pool deck, with some taking prime positions for maximum tanning and views. The sunrise experience runs from 6am to 9am with prices starting from Dhs200, morning experience pass runs from 10am to 2pm, starting from Dhs250. For an afternoon slot, the timings run between 3pm and sunset, priced from Dhs275. You can also get an evening pass for Dhs225 from 8pm to 11pm, while full-day passes from 10am to 7pm start from Dhs525.

Aura Skypool Lounge, 50th Floor, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, daily 6am to sunset, from Dhs200. auraskypool.com

Try Ukrainian food at the Pointe

YOY is a Ukrainian restaurant that aims to serve traditional dishes with a modern flare. Upon arrival you’re greeted by the picturesque view of Atlantis, The Palm, standing tall across the water facing the restaurant’s al fresco terrace. The inside of the restaurant offers a minimalist yet warm vibe with gentle nods to Ukrainian culture with wooden accents and handmade clay crockery. The venue homes a semi-open kitchen, where you can see the dishes being prepared through fire cooking.YOY is warm and inviting, with a delightful menu that captures the real essence of Ukrainian dining.

YOY, 1st floor, The Pointe West, Palm Jumeirah Dubai, 5pm to 1am daily. Tel: (0)50 947 2626, yoy.rest

Take a stroll on the Palm Jumeirah Boardwalk

This 11km boardwalk stretches all the way around Palm Jumeirah from the Rixos The Palm to the One & Only The Palm. Anyone can run, walk, skate or scooter along this boardwalk, whilst enjoying panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline and the Arabian Gulf.

Go for sundowners on West Beach

Palm West Beach is undoubtedly one of the hottest spots in Dubai. Dotted along the 1.5km beachfront promenade are a whole host of dog-friendly restaurants and beach clubs that all boast Insta-worthy views of the iconic Dubai Marina skyline in the distance – the perfect place to enjoy a crisp drink with your loved ones. Make sure to check out February 30, KoKo Bay, Kyma or Señor Pico.

Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah

Hit up a night brunch Barfly by Buddha-Bar

Take your next Saturday brunch to new heights at this sizzling rooftop bar. Barfly is adding a new evening brunch to its repertoire which should firmly secure a spot on your Saturday brunch roaster. With the backdrop of the Dubai Marina skyline, guests can indulge in an electric mix of dishes including tacos, tostadas, oysters, short rib bao buns, kung pao chicken and much more. Soft packages are going for Dhs365, with house pouring at Dhs445 and Dhs545 for premium.

Barfly by Buddha-Bar, The Hilton, Palm West Beach, Dubai, Sat 7pm to 11pm, Dhs365 soft, Dhs445 house, Dhs545 premium, Tel: (0)4 230 0057, barflydubai.ae

Get crazy at FIVE Palm Jumeirah’s ladies’ day

On Thursdays, it’s ladies’ day at FIVE Palm Jumeirah. Secret Parties’ Praia Ladies’ Day runs every Thursday between 12pm to 4pm, offering ladies lunch and unlimited drinks for Dhs150, or Dhs250 if you upgrade to include unlimited prosecco. For guys, it’s Dhs300 minimum spend, or use that for a set lunch and four selected beers.

FIVE The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Praia Ladies Day 12pm to 4pm, Dhs150 for unlimited drinks, pool access & lunch. @praiadubai

Get some rallies in at Smash

Opening almost a year ago, you will be able to find Smash Padel & Fitness Club at the end of Palm Jumeirah’s popular fitness track, next to Golden Mile Building 1. It offers members and non-members a fantastic fitness facility with equipment such as running machines, cross trainers, indoor cycling and more. The padel tennis courts are perfect for those who love a bit of competition whilst getting fit. To access the padel court at off-peak times will cost you Dhs260 and for on-peak times Dhs260. If you’re in it for the long haul, grab 10 matches for Dhs799, 20 matches for Dhs1,350 or 30 for Dhs1,850.

Smash, Golden Mile, Palm Jumeirah, Mon to Thur 6am to 102am, Fri to Sun 6am to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)58 593 0805. @smashonthepalm

Visit the newest beach club and restaurant Gallery 7/40

This vibrant spot is a part beach club and part gallery housed in The Club, alongside Eva, San and Playa. Showcasing eclectic decor and Mediterranean cuisine, this venue oozes artistic expression and comes complete with an indoor and outdoor restaurant as well as a swimming pool and its own stretch of beach. The playful yet sophisticated interior utilises multiple textures and colours, with the bar being accompanied by unique marble iridescent-esque bar stools, with an illuminated stain-glass mosaic logo sitting proudly above. Gallery 7/40’s menu boasts a symphony of European and Mediterranean cuisine, fusing ingredients from both land and sea with playful twists that complement its surroundings.