Iftars underwater, with lions and at the Louvre…

With the Holy Month rapidly approaching, we’re intent on seeking out ways to make this Ramadan special. Of course it’s a time of reflection and community but there are also plenty ways to make it respectful as well as memorable. In Abu Dhabi, there are some truly unique and incredible ways to celebrate Ramadan with a creative iftar or two this holy month.

Underwater iftar at the National Aquarium

In partnership with Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, The National Aquarium will be hosting an underwater iftar that will provide guests with priviliged access to The National Aquarium. Taking place on April 10 and 11, business partners, family or friends are invited to come together in this spectacular setting. The iftar offering from the culinary team at the Shangi-La will showcase flavours from across the region. The experience requires bookings at least 48 hours in advance and is priced at Dhs600 per person.

The National Aquarium, Al Qana Rabdan, bookings to be made 48 hours in advance, Dhs600 per person. thenationalaquarium.ae

Iftar with the lions and giraffes at Al Ain Zoo

From March 23 to April 21, get ready for a Ramadan like no other, a fast-breaking feast under the stars and in some pretty wild company. Dine in the watchful gaze of lions and giraffes at Al Ain Zoo. Whether with the king of the jungle or the majestic long-necked Miss Zafarana, this exclusive Ramadan dinner date has the best guests.

Al Ain Zoo, Nahyan The First Street, Shiab Al Ashkhar, make your booking here.

Immersed in art

Sat amongst some of the world’s most celebrated art, guests are invited to the Aptitude Cafe this Ramadan where artful evenings will be served throughout the week. On Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays you’ll be able to break your fast with a three-course iftar set menu (Dhs165), featuring middle eastern and international cuisines. While Thursdays and Fridays will see the cafe host an a la carte celebration of Mediterranean street food and regional souk cultures with Manoushe nights on Tuesdays.

Elsewhere at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the iconic Fouqets will host a traditional iftar menu with French twists on firm favourites such as lentil soup with truffle foam. the menu will be available all day, daily for Dhs390 per person. If you’re after a private event for larger groups the Art Lounge will offer private events for both iftar and suhoor.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Aptitude Cafe, Wed, Sat, Sun, 6pm to 12.30am, Dhs165. Thu, Fri 6pm to 11pm Manoushe Night. Fouqets, daily, Dhs390 set menu. louvreabudhabi.ae

Images: Provided