Calling all fashionistas this Ramadan…

Abu Dhabi is taking things to new heights this Holy month, with two of the biggest names in high fashion and cosmetics set to collab on majestic majlises this Ramadan. The Italian luxury fashion house Fendi along with English cosmetics brand Charlotte Tilbury will be taking over Society and Tashas cafe (respectively) for the month of Ramadan, with special menus, activities and more.

Take a peak at the first-ever Fendi and Charlotte Tilbury Majlis in the region…

The Fendi Majlis x Tashas Al Bateen

One of the world’s best-known brands, Fendi has been setting trends since 1925, with well-known models such as Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and recently Kate Moss’s daughter Lila Moss showcasing their garms. All UAE residents will be able to experience Fendi Maison in all its glory at its first-ever Ramadan Majlis in the region. From Sunday March 26, Fendi Maison will be taking over Abu Dhabi’s Tashas Al Bateen for the whole month of Ramadan, creating the perfect place to meet friends and family every night for Suhoor. Here UAE residents will be able to surround themselves with pure Italian glamour, indulging in a specially curated menu curated by Tashas exclusively for the Fendi Majilis.

Fendi x Tashas, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 445 0890, tashascafe.com

Charlotte Tilbury Majlis x Society Mamsha Saadiyat

This cult cosmetics company has become treasured amongst beauty fanatics since its founding in 2013 by Charlotte Tilbury. With A-lister celebrities such as Kate Moss, Sofia Vergara and Bella Hadid swearing by her magical night creams, makeup products and miracle serums. Coming to Abu Dhabi for its first-ever Majlis pop-up, Charlotte Tilbury will be taking over Society on Mamsha Saadiyat from Thursday April 6 to Monday 16. This luxury F&B concept will transform the venue into a specially curated and iconic Charlotte Tilbury Ramadan café, offering exclusive masterclasses led by regional and global make-up artists.

Charlotte Tilbury Majilis X Society, Soul Beach, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 886 7735, societyuae.com

Images: Social and Vogue