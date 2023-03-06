Capital ideas for your week…

Looking to pack your week in Abu Dhabi with a fun list of things to do? Thankfully, there’s plenty to do including trying out a delicious business lunch, getting creative at an art class, attending festivals and more.

Here are six things to do in Abu Dhabi that you don’t want to miss.

Monday, March 13

Visit the final day of Festival in the Park

If you missed it over the weekend, head to Umm Al Emarat Park Amphitheatre for day two of Abu Dhabi Festival’s annual Festival in the Park. Held under the theme ‘The Will for Evolution’, enjoy a stand-up comedy performance by Dubai-based Sundeep Fernandes from India and Imah Dumagay from the Philippines. You can also get artsy with a workshop by Emirati artist Azza Al Qubaisi, get into the rhythm with Dubai Drums, and more.

Umm Al Emarat Park, 15th Street, Mushrif Area, Tel: (0)2 666 9559. @ummalemaratpark

Tuesday, March 14

Head to Al Meylas and dine at an authentic Mexican pop-up

Al Meylas at Four Seasons Abu Dhabi is offering a night out that fans of Mexican cuisine and culture shouldn’t miss. Running daily only until March 18, diners can enjoy big, bold and spicy flavours form the concise menu that celebrates the vastness of Mexican cuisine. The experience has been curated by Chef Christian Buenrostro whose dishes display a willingness to experiment. Read our review here.

Al Meylas Mexican pop-up, until March 18, daily 6pm to midnight. Tel: (0)2 2333 2222. @fsabudhabi

Immerse yourself in the Scuderia Ferrari story

Ferrari fans, head to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi for a unique Ferrari-inspired experience which will take you through the history and legacy of Ferrari’s most notable F1 milestones. You will witness a series of F1 Championship-winning cars from 1999 on display in the ‘Scuderia Ferrari Champions’ exhibition at Galleria Ferrari. You will also see a number of achievements of the 21st century and the year 2000, which was a record-breaking year for Ferrari. Fans will even have the chance to see the Ferrari F2002 and Ferrari F2003GA, two title-winning cars and more. (Okay, that’s enough of us saying ‘Ferrari’… for now at least.)

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Tel: (600) 511 115. ferrariworldabudhabi.com

Wednesday, March 15

Enjoy a business lunch at Coya Abu Dhabi

Business lunch with South American flair? Count us in. Every day of the week, guests have the choice of dining with a cheeky business lunch set menu that includes the choice of two appetisers, one main and a soup and one side dish included for only Dhs130. If you want the sweet finish of churros or a popsicle, it will be an additional Dhs30.

Coya, Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria, Mon to Thu from 12.30pm to 4pm and Fri from 12.30pm to 2.30pm, for Dhs130 per person. Tel: (0)2 306 7000 @coyaabudhabi

Last chance to visit Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi

Zayed Festival began on November 18, 2022 and if you still haven’t gotten around to seeing it, this is your last chance as it closes its doors this weekend on March 18, 2023. It will close with a glittering firework fiesta on March 18 at 10pm and maybe even a drone show, which the event has usually saved for special events. If you want to make a list of things to check out, make sure you read this article here.

Al Wathba, until March 18, 4pm to midnight (1am on weekends), tickets Dhs5. zayedfestival.com

Thursday, March 16

Get creative with a paint & dine session with ARTfem

Feeling the end of the week burn out? Head to Saadiyat Beach Club and take a paint & dine session led by the lovely creative team, ARTfem. For Dhs399, you will get to enjoy an unlimited buffet plus three drinks as you paint your canvas in the outdoor setup. The price includes the painting materials, a pre-sketched canvas and the meal. The best news? It is open to all skill levels. Book your spot here.

ARTFem Paint & Dine at Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, 7pm to 10pm on March 16, Dhs399. artfemdxb.com