Sushi nights, aperitivo, sundowners and spa treatments…

The holy month of Ramadan is fast approaching, which means that many of us are getting ready to celebrate with iftars across Dubai. Until then, there are some incredible things to get up to in Dubai this week.

Whether you want to pamper yourself with a 60-minute gold massage or check out some incredible Frank Sinatra crooning, we have got you covered with the best things to do in Dubai this week.

Here are 8 fantastic things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday, March 13

Check out 3Fils’ Ramen terrace pop-up

SLRP Mondays are dedicated to slurping bowls of mouth-watering ramen which you can enjoy at a private ramen pop-up held on Monday, March 13 from 5.30pm. Prepared by expert chef Shun Shiroma and the team at 3Fils, diners can experience drool-worthy yakitori, various bowls of ramen and much more. Reservations can be made here.

3Fils, Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, Al Urouba, 5.30pm until late. Tel:(0)4 333 4003. 3fils.com @slrp.ramen

Enjoy an Oscar-nominated flick

The Oscars are now over, and we now know which films, crew and actors reigned supreme. To celebrate the big wins, Roxy Cinemas is giving movie lovers the opportunity to catch the nominated films on the big screen again. This Monday, you can catch Triangle of Sadness, showing at Roxy Cinemas The Beach JBR.

roxycinemas.com

Tuesday, March 14

Feel so golden with Ciel Spa

Take your self-care to soaring new heights with Ciel Spa’s latest offer. Every Tuesday, you can treat yourself to a 60-minute golden treatment. It includes a 30-minute gold body mask and a 30-minute gold massage. The glittering treatment takes place on the 69th floor of SLS Dubai.

Ciel Spa, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, Dhs549 for 60-minute gold treatment, valid until April 18. @cielspadubai

Fly to Belcanto for Jack and Jazz nights

Head over to Belcanto for an evening of sultry jazz. Italian Band Four n’ More will be dedicating the night to the iconic Frank Sinatra and will teleport you to New York, New York, where all the classic hits will be performed. Special edition drinks have also been curated and dedicated to the famous crooner.

Belcanto, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, 7.30pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 456 0936. @belcantodxb

Wednesday, March 15

Sip pretty with stunning views at 88Terrace

Celebrate the middle of the week with a cheeky sunset aperitivo. The cool winter evenings are numbered so there’s no time like the present to visit. At 88Terrace you are guaranteed incredible vibes and views while sipping on select drinks and nibbling on dishes for 50 per cent off.

88Terrace, Bluewaters Island, Sun to Thu 6pm to 9pm, 50 per cent off on select food and drinks. @88terrace

Test your creativity with a glow-in-the-dark paint class

Hosted by We Love Art, unleash the artist within you in this fun colourful evening of 5D glow-in-the-dark painting. Priced at Dhs390 per person, guests are invited to experience a one-of-a-kind painting journey inclusive of soft drinks, background music and best of all, no lights.

Infinity des Lumieres, Dubai Mall, Dhs390 per person, 7pm to 10pm. infinitylumieres.com

Thursday, March 16

Head to Sumosan for Mata Mata nights

The contemporary Japanese will be hosting a special event every Thursday evening featuring a unique evening of fresh sushi, stunning cocktails and tunes from DJ Chiccodeejay.

Sumosan, The Dubai Edition Hotel, Downtown Dubai. Tel: (0)4 388 4540. sumosan.com

Take a tour of The Other Side

The hidden speakeasy inside Japanese restaurant TABU will be hosting a one-off event full of another kind of music, where DJs will provide guests with an array of house music. The event is free to enter and you can expect the likes of DJ Wolo, Xavi Emparan and Clint Maximus.

The Other Side, speakeasy inside TABU, St Regis, Business Bay, free entry, 10pm til late. tabudubai.com

Images: Social and supplied