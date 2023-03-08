Business lunches, artsy days and more this week…

If the question on your mind is ‘How is it already Monday?’, you are not alone. Thankfully there are plenty of things to do in Dubai to keep you going from intense fitness classes to boost those endorphins or a casual wander through the works of Banksy there are plenty of incredible things to do in Dubai this week. So take your pick and have a fantastic week.

Here are 8 fantastic things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday, March 20

Last chance: Visit Salt Camp at the Museum of the Future

It’s your last chance to visit one of Dubai’s coolest pop-ups: Cult burger brand Salt’s viral Museum of the Future pop-up is closing on Tuesday, March 21. The Salt campsite is all about the food and there’s plenty for savoury and sweet fans. Go before sunset and sit at deck chairs on the sand to catch those gorgeous picture-perfect views of the illuminated Museum of the Future. You can even enjoy camel rides, get glammed up, and listen to live music from singers, DJs and bands.

Salt Camp, behind Museum of the Future, close to Dubai World Trade Centre, daily 12pm to 12am, until Tuesday March 21. @findsalt

Sip among the stars at Galaxy Bar

Get ready for an unforgettable evening at Galaxy Bar’s A Night at Atlas. The bar will welcome Lidiyanah K, the head bartender of Atlas for an evening of exceptional drink making. Ranked number 23 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars, Atlas is renowned for its unique experience and memorable art deco vibe.

Galaxy Bar, Gate Village, DIFC, from 10.30pm onwards. @galaxybardxb

Tuesday, March 21

Take a break with Nonna at Trattoria by Cinque

Homemade pasta just like nonna would make it, this cosy trattoria is offering patrons an incredible lunch break deal. Starting from Dhs105 guests can enjoy two courses and one drink from Monday to Friday 1pm to 5pm. Whether you’re after arancini or tagliatelle with bolognese, Trattoria by Cinque has got you covered. Trattoria by Cinque, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Mon to Fri 1pm to 5pm from Dhs105. Tel: (0)4 455 9988, @cinquetrattoriadubai

Head to our favourite fitness club for an intense workout

Last week, Boxica was named What’s On Dubai’s 2023 Favourite Fitness and Wellness Club. It is the ultimate place to head to for your fitness journey. They offer a whole host of classes that will have you sweating and pumped. The team are friendly, and hilarious and will always keep you motivated.

boxica.ae

Wednesday, March 22

See the works of Bansky at ToDA

The street artist is known for being famously unknown. He is the mystery man behind some of the most renowned graffiti in the world including Girl with a Balloon, and Flower Thrower. If you haven’t seen his works in real life, you will be able to experience Banksy in Dubai at ToDA in its 360° art exhibition titled Banksy 360. Art of the Rebel.

Banksy 360. Art of the Rebel, Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah Dubai, March 16 to 30, 10am to 10pm (30 minute shows), Tel: (0)4 277 4044. toda.ae

Experience a local chocolatier

A home-grown first-of-its-kind chocolatier, Ganache has opened its doors in Alserkal Avenue – which means that you can live your Willy Wonka life (minus children being sucked into tubes and turned into blueberries).

Ganache Chocolatier, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, open daily 10am to 10pm. @byganachechocolatier

Thursday, March 23

Matcha soft serve at Saddle

Perched on the side of Al Wasl road, this venue has design touches that honour equestrianism. Here you can sit outside and watch the world go by, whilst cooling down on some vegan matcha soft serve. Blending Japanese traditional flavours with modern indulgence, this soft serve used matcha power with creamy yet vegan and dairy-free soft serve – creating a refreshing dessert that can be enjoyed till the end of April. So make sure to get down there soon!

Saddle Cafe, Al Wasl Rd, Dubai, Sun to Thur 7am to 1am, Fri and Sat 7am to 2am, soft serve available till end of April.Tel: (0)56 402 5771, saddledubai.com

Release your inner artist at St Regis Downtown

The St Regis Downtown Dubai is a fantastic hotspot that is offering a new sip and paint session – the perfect way to escape, unwind and let your creative juices flow. The sip and paint classes will take place every Thursday and will provide patrons with the guidance of local artists from We Are Picasso. The class comes with delicious bites and three drinks of your choice.

Hayal, St. Regis Downtown Dubai, Thursdays from 6.30pm to 9pm, Dhs299 per person. Tel: (0)4 512 5555. @picassoartists

Images: Supplied