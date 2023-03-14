Here’s one way to see a Banksy in Dubai…

From Vincent Van Gogh to Claude Monet, Gustav Klimt and more, art fans love to flock over to Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA) to immerse themselves in their favourite art pieces.

And for a limited time only, street art aficionados will be able to soak in the works by one of the most important figures in the world of Art: Banksy. If the name Banksy doesn’t sound familiar, his work will definitely make you go ‘Oh, yes! I’ve seen that!’.

The street artist is known for being famously unknown. He is the mystery man behind some of the most renowned graffiti in the world including Girl with a Balloon, Flower Thrower and Mobile Lovers. All of these works have earned him an elite art status, without him ever revealing his identity.

If you haven’t seen his works in real life, you will be able to experience Banksy in Dubai at ToDA in its 360° art exhibition titled Banksy 360. Art of the Rebel.

The digital art experience features 50 of the artist’s works and murals and witness how the subversive and secretive street artist turned the modern art world upside down.

Banksy’s artworks showcase political themes, satirically critiquing war, capitalism, hypocrisy, and greed; and each piece is bought to life across immersive space, with every detail maximized.

The iconic pieces in the exhibition include Flower Thrower, Laugh Now, Show me the Monet, and Balloon Girl.

The exhibition only runs for 15 days starting Thursday, March 16 until March 30, so don’t wait around. Each shows is 30 minutes long and run from 10am to 10pm.

Want to check it out? Tickets are already available and cost Dhs95 per adult and Dhs65 per child. There are even family packages available which you can check out here.

Banksy 360. Art of the Rebel, Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah Dubai, March 16 to 30, 10am to 10pm (30 minute shows), Tel: (0)4 277 4044. toda.ae

Images: Supplied