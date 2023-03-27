Capital ideas for your week…

Looking to pack your week in Abu Dhabi with a fun list of things to do? Thankfully, there’s plenty to do including trying out an iftar, taking a relaxing yoga session surrounded by lush greenery, visiting a night market and more…

Here are six things to do in Abu Dhabi that you don’t want to miss.

Monday, March 27

Enjoy an iftar in the park

While the weather is still pretty pleasant, make sure you enjoy an iftar with loved ones surrounded by lush greenery. Umm Al Emarat park is hosting Picnic at the Park where visitors can enjoy their iftar in the form of a delicious picnic basket for only Dhs89. While you enjoy your meal, you can also snap up plenty of memories with the beautiful decorations found throughout the park. The basket will get you free entry into the park.

Umm Al Emarat Park, 15th Street, Mushrif Area, Tel: (0)2 666 9559. @ummalemaratpark

Ladies, hit the pause button at Jubail Mangrove Park

The gorgeous mangrove park is a 2.3km stretch of boardwalk offering up turquoise-tinted water views, plenty of lush greenery and wildlife, including fish and birds. Over Ramadan, it will be a space for healing, spiritual reflection and peace as YogaOne will be hosting special classes every Monday. Today, on March 27, YogaOne is hosting Detox Flow with Sound Healing Journey from 8.30pm to 9.30pm. This serene yoga session will cost you Dhs105. Book here, and check out the rest of the sessions here.

Jubail Mangrove Park, Al Jubail Island (next to Saadiyat Island), Abu Dhabi, 8.30pm to 9.30pm. Tel: (05) 63032423. park.jubailisland.ae

Meet up with fellow fashionistas at the Fendi Majlis

One of the world’s best-known brands, Fendi is hosting its first-ever Ramadan Majlis in the region. Fendi Maison will be taking over Abu Dhabi’s Tashas Al Bateen for the whole month of Ramadan, creating the perfect place to meet friends and family every night for Suhoor. Guests will be able to surround themselves with pure Italian glamour, indulging in a specially curated menu curated by Tashas exclusively for the Fendi Majilis.

Fendi x Tashas, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 445 0890, tashascafe.com

Tuesday, March 28

Go see an iftar cannon

Every year during the Holy Month of Ramadan, cannons are fired daily at sunset to announce the commencement of the maghrib prayer and the breaking of fast — iftar. It’s a tradition dating back to the 1960s and one you and the family have to see at least once. In Abu Dhabi, there are a number of cannons including Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Qasr Al-Hosn and Umm Al-Emarat Park in the Mushrif region, and in the city of Shahama in the Formula parking. The cannons use blank cartridges so it’s safe if you want to head on over to check it out, though you may want to plug your ears.

Wednesday, March 29

Visit a new Instagrammable public art installation

WAVE is a new public art digital media installation you can find at Abu Dhabi’s Cultural Foundation. The new work of art was installed to inaugurate Public Art Abu Dhabi – a project which will cement the capital’s investment in art and culture. The 2D installation recreates three-dimensional waves and whether you choose to go see it during the night or day, it is oh-so-Instagrammable. You can read more about the initiative here.

Abu Dhabi’s Cultural Foundation, Al Hisn, W3, Abu Dhabi, culturalfoundation.ae

Thursday, March 30

Visit a night market with the whole family

Loved the night market at Yas Bay last year? It’s returning for yet another run this year during the Holy Month of Ramadan. It begins on Thursday, March 30 and will run from 8pm to 1am until April 23. It’s free to enter and visitors will be able to explore a number of stalls from homegrown businesses spanning fashion, jewellery, art, beauty products, locally-inspired food offerings and crafts specifically for kids.

Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, nightly from 8pm March 30 to April 23, free to enter. @yasbayuae