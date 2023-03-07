Sponsored: Unwind with a magical star-filled evening…

Once the sun has set, guests can dine under the stars this Ramadan at Fairmont The Palm, as the magical Arabian-inspired property invites guests for a delectable iftar. Break your fast at Fairuz Garden, where guests can indulge in delicious global cuisines from sunset.

Diners will be able to break their fast and celebrate with their nearest and dearest by tucking into international cuisines. With over 150 dishes available, including traditional Arabic, Asian, Indian and international cuisines there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Feast on a selection of chilled seafood and sushi, traditional Lamb Ouzie, kebabs cooked over a charcoal grill, shawarma station, Indian Laal Maas, chat stations, all complemented by cold and hot mezzeh, salads, freshly made breads from the tandoor and sweet treats for all, with a range of classic dessert favourites and Turkish ice-creams.

From sunset to 9pm, you and your loved ones can enjoy a special iftar expereince from Dhs295 per person, with children aged six to twelve dining for Dhs150 and kids under six going for free.

Suhoor is also available at Fairuz Garden, with a variety of a la carte dishes from the Suhoor menu from 9pm to 3am. Here, you can dine on Arabic mezze, Indian and Asian bites, hand-rolled maki, gluten-free vegan bolognese, dairy-free deserts and baked-to-order homemade kunafa.

There will be special performers alongside your Suhoor, which you can enjoy whilst basking in the sea view, with shishas on offer from Dhs125.

If guests choose to book before Wednesday March 15, they will avail a special early bird price of only Dhs225.

Fairmont The Palm, West Beach, iftar from sunset to 9pm, Dhs295 per person, Dhs150 for kids between 6 and 12, kids under 6 free, Suhoor 9pm until 3am. Tel: (0)4 457 3457, fairmont.com

Images: provided