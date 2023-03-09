A stunning experience with a crucial message…

If you love immersive experiences and food, then you’ll love this new dining experience with JA The Resorts.

Message in a Bottle is the latest innovative dining concept by Dinner Time Story. The beauty of this dining concept, besides the actual experience, is the critical message behind it. Featuring cool visuals, the idea is driven by sustainability which is reflected in the experience from start to finish from the storyline to the delicious five-course meal.

Given that this is The Year of Sustainability as declared by UAE President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nayhan, this dining concept couldn’t have come at a better time. More so it drives home the very important point that “Sustainability is not a ‘Plan B’ because we do not have a ‘Planet B'” and so we need to change our ways before it’s too late.

Now, before you read on, do note that we have tried our best to share only relevant details without any ‘spoilers’ as we want you to enjoy the entire experience when you do visit.

Here we go…

Your two-hour show begins as soon as you step on the boat called Sirene, where you will commence with a 30-minute tour of the Marina where you can soak in the moonlit Arabian Sea.

Once anchored, the eye-opening immersive dinner begins guided by a fairy from the future. You will be teleported to a world where we will see the sad repercussions of our careless actions on our planet. However, there is hope as we still have the chance to save it, but we have to act now.

For your meal, you will be treated to a delicious five-course seafood-focused (besides dessert, that is) menu taking diners on a journey inspired by the deep sea, arctic, beach, and coral reef. For our vegan and vegetarian readers, we’ve been told that alternatives are also available. You will be able to pair your meal with house drinks and cocktails from the beverage menu.

As the night progresses, each course is paired with stunning projections on your table, plate and walls paired with an educational interactive experience without being too ‘teachy’. It almost borders on ‘playing with your food’ but remember, you will leave with the knowledge of how you can make the earth a better place to live with simple actions you can apply to your day-to-day life.

So, how much is this going to cost?

The two-hour experience costs Dhs399 per person for the five-course meal and you will get a complimentary post-dinner beverage at Vasco Da Gama.

The experience would be best enjoyed if you come with a group of four as you will get your own table. And since we need to instil the same important ideas in our little ones, they too are welcome and can enjoy a kids’ menu. You can come along with your date as well, though the cost for a table of two will vary.

Want to make a booking? The experience will be available to book in a few weeks’ time. You will be able to make your bookings via 04 814 5604 or on restaurant.reservation@jaresorts.com

JA The Resorts and Dinner Time Story, JA The Resorts, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 814 5604. jaresortshotels.com

