Private schools in Dubai may be able to increase tuition fees for the next school year based on their most recent rating…

All parents, listen up. Following the last three years which saw a lock in private school tuition fees, on March 10 it was announced that Dubai private schools‘ tuition fees may be eligible for a three per cent increase for the 2023-24 academic year.

The three per cent rate increase has been determined by Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority based on the school’s most recent inspection rate.

Here is everything we know…

The rate at which schools can increase their fees is linked to each school’s most recent inspection rating from the Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau.

Private schools within the emirate that have maintained the same inspection rating or have improved their ratings have permission to increase their fees by three per cent, as per the school fees framework. Those schools whose ratings dropped in the last inspection, will not be eligible for an increase in fees.

Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has approved the three per cent rate fee increase for the academic year of 2023-24, after taking ‘into account the current economic and academic situation in Dubai.’ The KHDA has stated that ‘this is centred on preserving educational quality while taking into account the operational costs of operating private schools’.

“The School Fees Framework emphasises the quality of education offered by schools as the foundation for any adjustments allowed in school fees. The framework also provides transparency for families and offers them a choice of schools that match their financial and academic requirements,” said Mohammed Darwish, CEO of the permits and compliance sector at KHDA.

Images: Unsplash