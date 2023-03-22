Here's how Address Grand Creek Harbour is celebrating the Holy Month of Ramadan

Sponsored: Enjoy a lovely meal paired with stunning views…

Haven’t visited the newly opened Address Grand Creek Harbour yet? The Holy Month of Ramadan is an excellent reason to drive down to the hotel at the picturesque Dubai Creek Habour where you will enjoy a great culinary experience.

The five-star elegant luxury hotel offers one of the city’s most unique vantage points, and during the Holy Month, the hotel is offering a delicious iftar and suhoor for you to tuck into.

Iftar

Luma Pool Lounge of Address Grand Creek Harbour is hosting an iftar during the Holy Month of Ramadan the whole family can enjoy. For your meal, there are plenty of delicious bites from the buffet and live cooking stations. You will be able to pair your meal with the tranquil ambience of the lounge and stunning Dubai skyline views. For entertainment, there is live soulful Oud music. Top off your experience with hubbly bubbly.

For adults, it’s Dhs270 per person; for children below 12, there’s a 50 per cent discount and children under six dine for free.

After you’re done with your meal, head to The Viewing Point, the city’s latest viewing point. This eye-catching walkway spans 70 metres over Dubai Creek, making it the perfect spot for a post-iftar stroll. With a 26-metre cantilever that projects you out onto the water, it provides viewers with a completely unobstructed view across the creek towards Downtown Dubai.

Luma Pool Lounge, Address Grand Creek Harbour, March 22 to April 21, 6pm to 10.30pm, Tel: (0)4 275 8833.

Suhoor

Suhoor at Luma Pool Lounge takes place from 12am to 2.30am. Soak in the refined atmosphere from the terrace and enjoy dishes from the mouthwatering a la carte menu. You’ll have stunning peaceful views of the skyline while the rest of Dubai sleeps. There’s even shisha available in various flavours on request.

Luma Pool Lounge, Address Grand Creek Harbour, March 22 to April 21, 12am to 2.30am, a la carte menu, Tel: (0)4 275 8833.

For Iftar or Suhoor bookings, email the team at dineatcreek@addresshotels.com or on 04 275 8833.