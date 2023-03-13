This is so adorable…

A few weeks ago, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai welcomed the birth of his third child, a little boy.

Sheikh Hamdan, fondly known as Faz, named his son Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum. No photographs were shared thus far, but the Crown Prince has just shared a heartwarming snap of his son meeting HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

In the post shared on Sheikh Hamdan’s official Instagram account, the caption reads ‘May Allah protect them’.

A second photo on the same post shows Sheikh Hamdan lovingly gazing at his son.

Sheikh Hamdan is already a father to a set of twins, who were born in May 2021. He regularly shares pictures of the little tots with his 15.4 million Instagram followers. The twins, a little boy called Rashid and a little girl called Shaikha, will be two this year. They were born on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

We can’t wait to see photos of the twins meeting their youngest sibling, but we already know we’re going to go ‘awww!’

Images: Sheikh Hamdan Instagram