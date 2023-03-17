fbpx
In Pics: What's On Dubai Awards 2023 - The Event

News
What's On
Written by:
What's On
4 hours ago

Last night, we returned to the glittering Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, gathering together 1,000 of the industry’s power players for a dazzling ceremony to crown the What’s On Awards Dubai winners for 2023. We dished out awards to 49 winners, and for the first time ever, awarded two highly commended awards in the Entertainment, Food Concepts and Restaurants Above Dhs400 categories. In short, these are the emirate’s most elite places to eat, and have fun. Here are some photos of the night. 

News
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT