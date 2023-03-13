Jubail Mangrove Park is offering some very special activities this Ramadan

Few places in the capital approach this level of serenity…

Since opening in January 2020, Jubail Mangrove Park has been offering unprecedented access to one of this region’s most fascinating natural ecosystems.

About 20 minutes drive from Downtown Abu Dhabi, huge swathes of the once sleepy Jubail Island — have now been allocated for extensive redevelopment. The good news is that the creation of these new residential, leisure and commerce spaces — will be conducted with a specific and comprehensive commitment to sustainability.

Jubail Mangrove Park demonstrates how this can be done in the most authentic, and worthwhile of ways. It features a meandering 2.3km boardwalk and includes such inhabitants as herons, flamingos, turtles, gazelle, crabs, as well as some more mysterious creatures.

There are plenty of ways to explore this fascinating turquoise expanse too, and with entry fees set at just Dhs15 it’s an affordable way to unplug and defog from the frantic place of urban living. You can also join ranger-led, guided boardwalk (from Dhs50), kayak (Dhs100), and e-canoe excursions (from Dhs80).

For the Holy Month

Throughout the Holy Month (Match 22 to April 22) visitors will be able to enjoy special activations at Jubail Mangrove Park including as yet unspecified “peaceful and adventurous … water activities”.

There will also be ‘the world is my shala’ yoga sessions — relax, stretch, and commune with the beyond in the company of nature and tranquility.