Chalk up for cancer…

Bringing a little extra goodness to your workout routine, the Battle Cancer Challenge returns to Dubai on Saturday, March 18. The unique team-based experience, taking place at Dubai Harbour, sees teams of four take on five 10-minute functional fitness workouts within two and a half hours, incorporating teamwork, high-intensity cardio, functional fitness, and accessible weights all in the name of having fun and fighting cancer. In between each 10-minute workout there is a 20-minute break, representing the one in two people that are affected by cancer.

Perfect for all abilities, Battle Cancer is separated into two categories: Challenge and Compete. Challenge allows contestants to modify weights and movements, whereas Compete promises harder workouts with set weights and standards. Teams are scored on an AMRAP (as many reps as possible) during the 10-minute heats and a Fundraising AMRAP (as much raised as possible), with the more funds raised, the higher the score.

What’s On caught up with founder and director Scott Britton on why he went into battle with cancer and how you can join him…

What kind of workouts are we talking about?

Battle Cancer workouts are all about power, endurance and teamwork. You can expect plenty of dumbbell exercises, sprints, lunges, box jumps and big cardio equipment like bikes and rowers to test your ability.

What inspired you to launch Battle Cancer?

Growing up I lost a lot of immediate family to cancer. I saw the impact of how cancer takes a life and rips apart the lives of those around them. I wanted to create a challenge where people can suffer together, share together and make a difference together.

You now host Battle Cancer events in 12 locations globally. How does the Dubai chapter compare?

Our Dubai event in 2022 was the very first of its kind outside of Europe and the UK. The scores put up by UAE teams were some of the highest in the world. The most important element was that our Dubai athletes fundraised the most per team of any event in the world. We know we can continue that incredible generosity and effort in 2023.

And it’s not all serious a la CrossFit Games is it?

We do everything to make our challenge accessible. Our athletes range from teens to people in their seventies. Our Challenge division is about fitness, fun, and shared memories whilst making a huge difference. Our Compete category is a little more serious but you will still find teams dancing away during the day and having fundraising at the heart of their mission.

How do we fundraise correctly in Dubai for the event?

We work directly with YallaGive to ensure that fundraising is done in the safest and correct way. Once signed up you get a detailed fundraising pack from our team with everything you need to know.

Keen to chalk up? You can register here.

Dubai Harbour, Dhs1,220 (team of four), Dhs305 (individual, to be teamed up on the day). battlecancer.com/dubai

Images: Supplied