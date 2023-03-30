The RTA has issued a reminder about these road closures in Dubai…

These days, it’s hard to determine what the traffic is going to be like out on the roads of Dubai. Sure, around sunset we know to expect traffic during the Holy Month because of people heading out for iftars, but if you are planning on leaving home tonight and tomorrow, take note as there is a high chance you’ll face traffic and delays because of these road closures in Dubai.

Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament (NAS) 2023 is currently taking place and on Friday, March 30 and 31 from 9.30am to 1am (the following day), these roads will be closed for the NAS Cycling Championship 2023.

#ExpectedDelay on Al Meydan St & Manama St on Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31, from 9:30 pm until 1:00 am (next day), coinciding with the cycling competition within the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament 2023. Please depart early and use alternative routes. — RTA (@rta_dubai) March 29, 2023

The roads affected are located in the Nad Al Shiba 1 and Nad Al Shiba 2 areas starting from The Meydan Hotel. The race course runs along Meydan Avenue and runs one straight road (D77) before returning back to the starting point via the same road.

Alternative routes suggested by Road and Transport Authority (RTA) include D67 and D69. Routes are highlighted in the map below shared by RTA.

Check the alternative routes to easily reach your destination during the cycling competition within the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament (NAS) 2023, on Friday, March 30 & Saturday, March 31 from 9:30 PM until 1:00 AM (next day). #RTA pic.twitter.com/Q9HFnzLU2X — RTA (@rta_dubai) March 29, 2023

For more information on the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament (NAS) 2023, visit this website here. And if you want to watch the cycling race, you can watch the live broadcast on Dubai Sports TV or follow live timings of the races via live.premiersportstiming.com

Images: Socials