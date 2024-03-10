Take note…

With the Holy Month of Ramadan starting on either Monday March 11 or Tuesday March 12, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have announced changes in paid parking hours and public transportation in Dubai.

#RTA has announced the business hours of all services during the holy month of Ramadan 1445H (2024) covering Customer Happiness Centres, Paid Parking Zones, Public Buses, Dubai Metro & Tram, Marine Transport, and Service Provider Centres (Technical Testing).

Public parking

Here are the updated paid parking timings during the Holy Month of Ramadan in Dubai:

Monday to Saturday – 8am to 6pm (First shift) and 8pm to midnight (Second shift)

Sunday – Free

Do note, however, that the timings will remain the same in Tecom-regulated zones, with fees applicable from 8am to 6pm.

Multi-level car parking lots will operate 24 hours.

Public transportation

Dubai Metro

The Dubai Metro timings for both the Red and Green Line stations remain as normal during Ramadan in Dubai. The regular timings are:

Monday to Thursday – 5am to midnight

Friday – 5am to 1am (the following day)

Saturday – 5am to midnight

Sunday – 8am to midnight

Dubai Tram

The Dubai Tram timings remain the same as normal during Ramadan in Dubai. The regular schedule is:

Monday to Saturday – 6am to 1am (the following day)

Sunday – 9am to 1am (the following day)

Dubai Bus

The Dubai Bus timings will be adjusted as follows:

Monday to Friday – 4.30am to 12.30am (the following day)

Saturday and Sunday – 6am to 1am (the following day)

Take note: The timings of the Metro Feeder buses will coincide with the first and last metro timings.

Intercity buses

RTA has announced that the following bus routes will be in operation:

To Abu Dhabi: E100, E101 and E102

To Al Ain: E201

To Sharjah: E303, E306, E307, E307A and E315

To Ajman: E400 and E411

To Fujairah: E700

To Hatta: E16

Other public transportation

Water Bus, Abras, Water Taxi and Dubai Ferry also have amended timings which you can view here.

RTA Customer Happiness Centres

Here are the timings for the RTA centres in Umm Ramool, Al Tawar, Al Manara, Deira and Al Barsha:

Monday to Thursday – 9am to 5pm

Friday – 9am to 12pm

Smart Centres al Umm Ramool, Al Manara, Deira, Barsha, Al Kifaf and the head office will remain operational 24/7.

