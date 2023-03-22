Sponsored: Fusing the best of Italy under one roof…

Bottling up the best bits of Italy’s tastiest cuisines and presenting it on the shores of Palm’s West Beach, Cucina is here to take you straight to the bustling streets of magical Italy. This local homegrown concept is now open inside Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah and encapsulates all aspects of authentic Italy under one roof.

Inside, there’s a relaxed and welcoming vibe, with a speciality coffee bar and aperitivo bar, homemade gelateria, and a modernized old-school trattoria offering fresh and vibrant Italian dishes. Cucina is also home to a stunning private room, which is perfect for groups, celebrations and small events, where guests can expereince Chef Emanuele’s bespoke menu items.

This cosy trattoria, bar and gelateria is here to satisfy all your cravings, from breakfast to lazy lunches or cosy dinners. True Italian flavours are on offer, from homemade pasta from their pasta room to dishes finished with fresh herbs from their green room, adding the freshest of flavours to all dishes.

Guests can tuck into sharing-style dishes from a rotating menu, think deep bowls of al dente pasta, rustic pizzas, a selection of fine cured meats and pork items from the butcher’s section. At sunset, diners can indulge in a cheeky aperitivo, from a specially curated spritz to a carafe of wine from Cucina’s wine taps, whilst you take in the glorious view of Palm’s West Beach.

If you’re out for a peaceful stroll, why not stop and grab a gelato to go? Pick from an array of 18 elegant flavours such as stracciatella, pistachio or espresso, which are all made in-house with love. Or if you’re in a rush to grab lunch, pick up a counter-style fresh Tuscany schiacciata or a toasty focaccia to keep you fuelled throughout the day.

Cucina, Ground floor at Marriott Resort, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 7am to 11am and 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 11pm daily, Bar open from 7am to 1am, Gelateria 11am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 666 1408, cucinadubai.com

