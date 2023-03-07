The inspiring story of Dubai…

Want to learn more about the UAE’s history? There’s a new museum in Dubai to visit.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai inaugurated a new museum in Al Shindagha on March 6. The new museum showcases the development of Dubai and the rest of the UAE by telling the proud story of the nation’s past. The attraction extends across 80 historical houses that illustrate the emirate’s rise to prosperity. There will also be an additional 22 pavilions to visit.

The exhibits date back as far as the 1800s and offer a glimpse into the rich Emirati culture and heritage. Sheikh Mohammed said “We want the world to know Dubai’s story and its history.” Sheikh Mohammed added, “Dubai has always been a hub for traders and those pursuing a better life, and it will continue to thrive as a centre of global civilisations on both cultural and humanitarian fronts.”

Sheikh Mohammed directed that the Al Shindagha area be transformed into an open-air museum that narrates the inspiring story of Dubai. The museum will signify its diverse human and cultural dimensions.

The open-air museum

The area will cover over 300,000 square metres of land and will display a vivid narration of the history of this spectacular city. Visitors will be able to experience Dubai way back in the 19th century and the 1970s, journeying all the way to the modern metropolis that it is today.

Visitors will also be able to experience the Al Maktoum residence, which will highlight the experiences and role of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum in the development of the city. The residences will also feature exhibits on the decisions and historical projects of the Rulers in the 19th century, along with countless other achievements and accomplishments of the ruling family’s legacy.

More on Al Shindagha

We were honoured today with @HHShkMohd’s inauguration of the AlShindagha Museum. Nestled within Dubai’s historical district, the museum is tells the story of Dubai’s humble beginnings & reflects the spirit, heritage & traditions of its people pic.twitter.com/2EcLnfOUjj — Latifa MR Al Maktoum (@LatifaMRM) March 6, 2023

Speaking at the inauguration, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority stated, “The museum embodies the ambitious spirit of Dubai and documents its success stories. It stands as a testament to the emirate’s journey towards the future.” Sheikha Latifa added that the museum will play a vital role in preserving the tangible and intangible cultural heritage, which is the foundation of any civilisation.

Al Shindagha area is already home to some must-see historical displays, such as the Perfume House, which tells the story of the history of Emirati fragrances. Visitors can also experience other equally unique pavilions, including Dubai Creek – Birth of a City, Emerging City, Beauty and Adornment, Traditional Healthcare and so many more.

alshindagha.dubaiculture.gov.ae

Images: Emirates News Agency (WAM)