Petrol costs are dropping…

If you drive a vehicle, take note of the UAE fuel prices for the month of April.

From April 1, 2023, Super 98 will be Dhs3.01 per litre, down from Dhs3.09 per litre in March. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs2.90 per litre down from Dhs2.97 last month.

Diesel has also seen a decrease in price to Dhs3.03 per litre, a 11 fil decrease from Dhs3.14 last month.

Here are the UAE fuel prices for Super 98 from January 2022 to April 2023.

2023

January: Dhs2.78

February: Dhs3.05

March: Dhs3.09

April: Dhs3.01

2022

January: Dhs2.65

February: Dhs2.94

March: Dhs3.23