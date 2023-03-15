The announcement was made by the UAE President…

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has approved a framework for remote working on Fridays during Ramadan. Announced via the UAE Government Twitter, the new directive will see 70 per cent of federal government employees working remotely on Fridays. The remaining 30 per cent will still be required to go to the office on Fridays, although all employees will work reduced hours during Ramadan in the UAE.

As per the same announcement, public schools and universities can allow students to study from home on Fridays during Ramadan. This is on the condition that dates of their exams are taken into account.

No mention was given as to whether the same would apply to private schools in the UAE.

وجه صاحب السمو رئيس الدولة بأن يكون الدوام الرسمي لموظفي الحكومة الاتحادية خلال شهر رمضان عن بعد بنسبة 70%، وحضوري بنسبة 30% يوم الجمعة، وأن يكون دوام عن بعد للطلاب في الجامعات والمدارس الحكومية خلال يوم الجمعة مع مراعاة مواعيد الاختبارات الحضورية المحددة مسبقاً pic.twitter.com/wduVtmOkrX — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) March 15, 2023

Ramadan 2023 in the UAE

The exact date of the first day of Ramadan 2023 is still dependent on the sighting of the moon, but is expected to fall on Thursday March 23 this year. The Holy Month of Ramadan follows the lunar calendar, and is the ninth month of the Hijri year.

During Ramadan, both the private and the public sector work reduced hours. Throughout the month, federal government entities will work from 9am to 2.30pm from Monday to Thursday, and for three hours from 9am to 12pm on Fridays.

For the private sector, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has announced that employees in the UAE will also have their work hours reduced by two hours throughout Ramadan 2023.