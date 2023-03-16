Get ready sports fans…

It was just announced that UFC 294 will return to Abu Dhabi as we bear witness to the best mixed martial arts face-off once again at the Etihad Arena in 2023. The epic smackdown will take place on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Excited? You can register here now for early access tickets.

UFC 294 will mark the 18th event that the UFC has held in the capital since UFC 112 in 2010. In 2010 legend Anderson Silva faced off against the Brazilian Damian Maia. Since then we have witnessed some of the biggest names in the industry for some pure carnage and suspense.

Abu Dhabi is one of the key partners of the UFC, we have seen the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, and many more go head to head in the ring.

Twelve UFC events took place in the capital between July 2020 and January 2021, in a move to keep the fighters active and fans entertained.

Dana White, President of UFC said that he loves Abu Dhabi and its people, so they are excited for another amazing card for UFC 294 this year in October.

Previous UFC

Given the UFC President’s love for the capital, the previous UFC hosted by Abu Dhabi was the UFC 280 where the Lightweight Championship faced off between former category belt holder, record-breaking Brazillian Charles Oliveira and the one-man Dagestani army and Khabib protege, Islam Makhachev battled it out.

Images: Getty