Enjoy a free iftar…

In case you’re uncertain about whether or not you’re a Yas Island vacation type of person, we’ve put together a Buzzfeed-style quiz that should be able to help.

Do you like top drawer, great value hotels? Michelin Guide restaurants? How about the rib cage-rattling, pupil-dilating, adrenalin-spiking fandango of record-breaking rollercoasters? World class entertainment shows and sporting events? Meet and greets with personal heroes and characters from the rich dynasty of one of the biggest entertainment studios on the planet? Lazy rivers, VR water experiences, waterpark thrill rides? Shopping in one of the city’s biggest malls? Skydiving inside? Or finding a way up the world’s tallest indoor climbing wall? How about having Abu Dhabi’s brightest new leisure district on your doorstep? Ibizan beach clubs? Rooftop soiree spots? Banging Nightclubs? Multiple tournament-tier golf courses in your locale? Enjoy brunches, lunches, cinemas, arcades, bowling, parks and beaches?

If your answer to just some of these questions is yes, a holiday on Yas Island might be right for you.

Stay, play and slay for less

What fortuitous timing then fellow Yas Island holiday selectee. Because there’s currently a big ol’ combo package — with a free iftar now on sale for the spring break staycations in the UAE’s unofficial excitement capital.

The packages are available throughout the Holy Month. Booking stays can be made via the yasisland.com website, with alluring exclusive rates and access to the three main theme parks (Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi) thrown in.

Wherever you lay your hat

Participating hotels include Yas Plaza – Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Yas Island Rotana, Centro Yas Island by Rotana, Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island and Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island.

We’ve checked out some of the prices and for a family of two adults and two kids there are one night packages from Dhs889 (plus tax). Two adults and two kids (under 12) options start at Dhs1,110 (plus tax) and for two adults (no kids) your starting cost is Dhs717 (plus tax). The prices quoted here include breakfast and you can choose one theme park for each night you stay, although we recommend you start off in Ferrari World, that new sideways mega-coaster is incredible.

Bookings must be made via the yasisland.com website.

Images: Provided