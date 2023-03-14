Get the discount while you can…

Haven’t had a chance to pay your Covid-19 fines in the UAE? Now’s your chance as there is a 50 per cent discount available for the next two months.

The pandemic was a tumultuous time with strict rules in place to keep us as safe as possible and the UAE had quite an extensive list of rules put in place to ensure the residents’ safety. And now, UAE residents who received fines for violating the Covid-19 rules during the pandemic have been offered a discount on the fines they were issued.

نيابة الطوارئ والأزمات والكوارث تعلن تخفيض جميع مخالفات التدابير الاحترازية لفيروس #كوفيد19 التي ارتكبت في ظل الجائحة ولم تسدد بنسبة 50% ولمدة شهرينhttps://t.co/0IOJQBt2wz#وام pic.twitter.com/90carM2yKS — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) March 14, 2023

Covid-19 safety rules were introduced at various stages of the pandemic but as the Holy Month of Ramadan is coming up, the Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Prosecution Office announced a 50 per cent discount off on fines.

The discount is available from Wednesday, March 15. You will have only two months to avail of this gesture.

Have a fine you need to pay off? You can pay through the Ministry of Interior or police websites and apps.

Fines during the pandemic

Fines included Dhs3,000 for not wearing a mask, Dhs20,000 for providing incorrect information to evade quarantine or precautionary measures, and Dhs20,000 for promoting or publishing misleading information or rumours related to coronavirus.

In September 2022, authorities announced that it was no longer mandatory to wear masks in indoor places. In November, any and all Covid-19 restrictions were removed including the requirement of having a green status on Al Hosn, proof of a PCR test or vaccination status in Abu Dhabi.

Over 199 million PCR tests were administered nationwide since the beginning of the pandemic in January 2020, and almost 25 million vaccine doses were also administered.

Images: Getty Images