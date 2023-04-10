The weekend starts right here…

So we’re officially halfway through April, the month whose end signifies that we’re one third of the way through the year. And if it feels like 2023 is breezing on by at hurricane pace, this is your reminder to stop, take a deep breath and smell the roses.

Friday, April 14

Farm to table

The Emirates Bio Farm is the UAE’s largest organic farm and this Ramadan they are inviting guests to enjoy a unique iftar experience. Break your fast in a fully functioning greenhouse, just steps away from where the vegetables grow. Expect traditional dishes with a real farmer’s twist such as pumpkin kibbeh or beetroot muttabal. Before breaking your fast, ride through the farm on a tractor ride through the fields and learn all about organic farming. You will even be able to pick your own vegetables.

Emirates Bio Farm, Abu Dhabi, Dhs180 per person, Dhs80 for children below 12. Make your bookings here.

Lotus entertain you

Putting Lotus biscuit on things that already taste nice is a bit of a national pastime — so it’s perhaps surprising Five Guys, a brand whose core USPs are stuff that tastes nice and customisability, are so late to the party. But if you turn up to the party with Lotus milkshakes and Five Guys’ artisanal bun candy, you’ll likely be the most popular person there. The Lotus Biscoff milkshakes are available now across the full network of 13 UAE stores.

Find your closest store here.

Splashing out

As you might expect, the WB has one of the most, shall we say, characterful pool pass opportunities in the capital. For adults on weekdays it’s Dhs150, but you get a massive Dhs100 of that back to spend on food and beverage, kids between four and 12 are Dhs50. At weekends it’s Dhs250 (with Dhs150 back in credit), kids are Dhs75.

Yas Island. Tel: (02) 815 0000, hilton.com

Saturday, April 15

Stadia Arcadia

The enduringly popular Ramadan Accade at Manarat Al Saadiyat is back for its final Holy Month hurrah. Operating between 9pm and 2am April 13 to 16, visitors can enjoy such gaming thrills as PlayStation, VR and retro arcade classics (smashes Blanka electric shock button). There are also daily musical performances, including a Ramadan concert by Bait Al Oud and a Malid performance. Of course there are art installations and exhibitions to muse over — interactive photo booths and DIY themed workshops. And for a special sort of Suhoor, try elite culinary concept ‘Not a Space’ is back at the Manarat, so too is Not (so) Guilty and there’s tickets to the bun show, courtesy of Burger 28.

Saadiyat Island. Day pass Dhs50. April 13 to 16, 9pm to 2am. @manaratalsaadiyat

The cool of the pool awaits

Pair your pool day with a view of one of Abu Dhabi’s most charismatic natural habitats, the mangrove forests. You can get day pass access to Anantara’s expansive pool complex for Dhs150 every day. On weekdays, you’ll get that full Dhs150 back to spend on refreshments, while on weekends there’s Dhs100 redeemable.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Al Kheeran. Tel: (02) 656 1000, @anantaraeasternmangroves

Buffet the hunger slayer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Café 302 Abu Dhabi (@cafe302)

Offering a regionally reflective, traditional sort of buffet iftar — Cafe 302 has got all the classics, soups and salads, healthy starters, an ouzi station, grills, desserts, Ramadan beverages and more. All for just Dhs159 (oh and they also offer take away iftars too).

Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana, Al Danah, from sundown throughout Ramadan. Tel: (02) 610 6688, @cafe302

Sunday, April 16

Top tier Iftar

This Ramadan, Conrad Abu Dhabi at Etihad Towers’ traditional iftar venue, a gloriusly-festive repurposed ballroom called Layali Al Baraka has been given the incredible boost of featuring, locally based culinary legend Chef Khulood Atiq. Experience the wonder of a true Emirati Ramadan, with pristine local cuisine and the opportunity to win holidays, dinner and more.

Conrad Abu Dhabi at Etihad Towers, West Corniche, daily from sunset, Dhs180 (week one and four of ramadan) to Dhs210 (week two and three). conradabudhabi.com

Board meeting

Iron Waves offers jet ski and flyboarding experiences from Dhs150 for 15 minutes. They have four locations in Abu Dhabi including Fairmont Bab al Bahr; Radisson Blu; Al Raha Beach and Venetian Village. ironwavesuae.ae

Issa vibe

It was only ever going to be a matter of time before the VIBE Cafe collective rolled their nouvelle vague out to the capital. And it has now been confirmed that Abu Dhabi’s newest piece of Gram candy, ‘Love Vibe’ will be opening on Friday, April 14, 2023. You’ll find it in Khalifa City, a district that’s seen the quality and range of its culinary offering explode over the past couple of years. Love Vibe, is self-styled as more ‘grown-up’ version of its VIBE sisters — and whilst it maintains those brand standard electric aesthetics, other decorative elements present a more sophisticated facade. The menu will celebrate the flair and savoir faire of traditional Emirati cooking in collaboration with more modern, European influences. Check out our full story for more details.

Shop 10, Khalifa City Community Market, Khalifa City, Sector 32, 7am to 11pm (Ramadan hours 3pm to 3am). Tel: (02) 622 0393, @lovevibecafe

A roast that does the absolute most

West to West Kitchen has taken the humble British roast to a trademark West African and West Indian-inspired flavour town. Your ‘joint options’ include roast chicken and roast lamb, side varieties include jollof rice; rice and peas; mac ‘n’ cheese; roast potatoes and plantains. The trimmings provided are Yorkshire puddings, roast vegetables and West to West gravy There are a few ways to construct the roast package — but the combo deal makes the most sense to us (Dhs79 for a bi.g appetite, Dhs68 for a small one). That gets you one meat main, one side and all the trimmings (if you’ve really got a case of the Sunday hungries you can just add on extra sides at Dhs21-a-pop). The West to West Sunday roasts are only available on Sunday, and because there is limited supply (and spirited demand) you’ll need to reserve your place at the table in advance (latest midnight on Saturday).

Al Bzaymi St, Najda, 3pm to 11pm. Tel: (02) 671 9119, @westtowestkitchen

Images: Provided