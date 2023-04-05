It’s all dependent on the sighting of the moon on Thursday April 20…

It’s set to be a five-day weekend for Eid Al Fitr, according to predictions from the Abu Dhabi based International Astronomy Centre.

We already know that Ramadan 29 will fall on Thursday April 20, meaning that it will at least be a four-day weekend.

the Eid break ends on Shawwal 3, which will either co-inside with Sunday April 23, or Monday April 24 on the Gregorian calendar. But this is moon sighting dependent — and reflects whether Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days.

According to the International Astronomy Centre, Ramadan 2023 will likely be 30 days, with the first day of Eid falling on Saturday April 22. This is because, “seeing the crescent on Thursday is not possible with the naked eye from anywhere in the Arab and Islamic world,” according to the group’s Twitter post.

هل العيد الجمعة أم السبت؟ المختصر حول موعد عيد الفطر 1444 هـ ستتحرى دول العالم الإسلامي هلال شهر شوال (عيد الفطر 1444 هـ) يوم الخميس 20 إبريل/نيسان 2023م. رؤية الهلال يوم الخميس غير ممكنة بالعين المجردة من أي مكان في العالم العربي والإسلامي. رؤية الهلال يوم الخميس غير ممكنة… pic.twitter.com/lpb6kjntoK — مركز الفلك الدولي (@AstronomyCenter) April 16, 2023

The post further explains that with the exception of parts of West Africa, “seeing the crescent on Thursday is not possible with a telescope in most countries of the Arab and Islamic world.”

“Vision remains very difficult and requires an accurate telescope, a professional observer and exceptional weather conditions,” which is a combination the International Astronomy Centre describes as ‘rare.’

“Therefore it is not expected to see the crescent, even using a telescope, from anywhere in the Arab world, unless the aforementioned conditions are available,” they add.

The UAE Moon Sighting Committee will meet on Thursday April 20 to spot the crescent moon. If the moon is spotted, Friday April 21 will be the first day of Eid. If the moon is not spotted, Ramadan will continue for 30 days, with Saturday April 22 marking the first day of Eid.