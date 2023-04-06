This announcement has us ready to Jump Out the Window…

Kicking off on April 26, 2023 BRED Festival Abu Dhabi is billed as the region’s first ever “neo-culture festival”. And if you’re confused as to what that might possibly mean, join the neo-queue. Regardless, the lineup for BRED Festival Abu Dhabi just keeps getting better and better.

Mega names in the rap world have just been announced and added to the lineup of performances, where 2 Chainz, Dave West and Armani White already feature. Also on the bill, is Balti, Ahmed Santa, El Rass, Tagne, Freek and The Synaptik.

No prblms here…

Three different rap styles under one roof – consider us there. 6LACK (pronounced black) is an American rapper who has worked alongside the likes of J.Cole, Ty Dolla $ign and Selena Gomez. He’s known for tracks such as By Any Means, Rent Free and Calling My Phone. He first rose to fame thanks to his single PRBLMS that was then released with his killer album Free 6LACK.

This is bigger than him…



Now known for more than just being ‘that guy that dated Ariana Grande’, Big Sean has released some massive tracks throughout his career. Our personal favourite album being I Decided. He has also worked alongside some dope artists who have all recently been to Abu Dhabi such as Post Malone and Sicko Mode artist Travis Scott.

Got us on Lock Doh

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He loves coming to the UAE and we love him for it. You can’t talk about grime without mentioning Giggs’ name. He is a legend in the game who is known for tracks such as Peligro, Talkin the Hardest and Linguo to name just a few. Having worked with the likes of Popcaan, Dave (who was also in Abu Dhabi recently) Marshmello, Giggs has a whole host of experience behind him.

Get that BRED

The festival will apparently “showcase the influence and impact of urban culture on music, fashion, [gaming,] sports and art” via the medium of showing off exclusive streetwear, bespoke art, street food, musical performances, live street art expositions, movie screenings, futsal demos, workshops, masterclasses and a swish lil basketball showdown.

It’s all taking place at The BRED Arena on the Yas Bay Waterfront. Individual day tickets are priced from Dhs50; Concert Tickets are available from Dhs195; opening party tickets are charged at Dhs150; closing party from Dhs175; and Festival Passes — which get you to all the daytime activities, the concerts and the opening/closing parties — are available from Dhs495.

Images: Provided