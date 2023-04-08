Pizza parties, King Julien and an afternoon tea…

We have officially entered the first week of April, which means Ramadan is well underway and this weekend is the celebration of Easter. It is wild to think that we are already one-quarter of the way through 2024.

Nevertheless, Dubai never slows down and there are plenty of absolutely stellar things to get up to in the city this week. So, get stuck in and have a great week.

Monday, April 3

Meet and Greet with your favourite celebs

While some of us grew up fearing the suited characters that roam around theme parks, others went running to the likes of Smurfette or King Julien insistent on a hug and a picture. Most of us would just smile and wave. This Ramadan, Motiongate is pulling out all the stops with the chance to meet all your characters.

Motiongate, Dubai Parks and Resorts, open daily from 11am to 8pm. Tel:(0)4 820 0000 motiongatedubai.com

Dim sum of this

From the fine dining experts at Shi, comes the perfect at-home delivery of Dim Sum. Jixiang Dim Sum will be the new beach takeaway spot of dreams. Guests on the beach or JBR wall will be able to delight in, tried and tested, delicious dim sums, bao buns and dumplings. Follow your nose and the big red pop-up and delight in Jixiang Dim Sum.

Jixiang Dim Sum, The Beach JBR, open daily from 11am to 12am. @jixiang_dimsum

Tuesday, April 4

Take in the heritage of the QE2

The newest attraction at Queen Elizabeth 2 (QE2), welcomes the Traveller’s Cove. Dedicated to exploring the history of the QE2, the exhibit dates back from the ship’s construction in 1967 to its final voyage in 2008. The museum is located at Deck one and will be open from 10am to 10pm, admission is free for all visitors and from Tuesday to Sunday tours will be priced at Dhs85 per person.

QE2, Port Rashid, open daily from 10am to 10pm, Dhs85 for tours available Tues to Sun. qe2.com

Breakfast with some mates

This effortlessly chic beachside boho spot has just announced that they now offer breakfast. Lucky Fish as we know and love offers guests a hearty good morning. Available every day from 10am to 1pm, delight in an array of all your breakfast essentials, including avo on toast or eggs benedict.

Lucky Fish, Palm Jumeirah, daily from 10am to 1pm. Tel:(0)4 569 3447 @luckyfishdubai

Wednesday, April 5

Fancy a spot of tea?

Springing into the season, Fairmont the Palm has collaborated with Bella Fleur to bring an exclusive afternoon tea experience to guests. Sweet and savoury delicacies are accompanied by stunning floral arrangements to make for a spectacular Bubbles and Blooms affair.

Fairmont The Palm, Wednesday to Sun, 12pm to 2pm and 3pm to 5pm, Dhs275 afternoon tea one class of bubbles and and floral arrangement, Dhs349 free flow bubbles. Tel:(0)4 457 3457 fairmont.com

Keeping up with the Echidnas

There are only a few mammals that are capable of laying eggs. Echidnas are one of them and this easter guests are invited to Green Planet to learn all about the marvellous creatures. From April 5 to 11 visitors will be able to take part in a special meet and greet along with a biologist talk.

Green Planet, City Walk, Dhs125 per person. thegreenplanetdubai.com

Thursday, April 6

Wine and dine at Ella’s Eatery

Indulge in your favourite pizza from this adorable cafe, and enjoy a complimentary glass of wine or bottle of beer for only Dhs55. No matter your preference, Ella’s Eatery serves up delicious pizza pies and what’s more, the whole family is welcome.

Ella’s Eatery, Palm View East, Palm Jumeirah, Wed and Thurs Dhs55 for pizza and one drink. Tel: (0)4 557 0984 @ellaseatery

Swap a tomato for a meal

It’s International Tomato Day this Thursday and this newly-opened Italian restaurant on the Palm is celebrating the humble fruit. For a whole week from Thursday, guests can bring exchange a tomato for a complimentary spaghetti ai tre pomodori. There will also be a tasty tomato-inspired menu, beverages, and innovative tomato sorbet courtesy of the Gelateria by Cucina.

Cucina, Ground floor at Marriott Resort, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 7am to 11am and 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 11pm daily, Bar open from 7am to 1am, Gelateria 11am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 666 1408, cucinadubai.com

Images: Provided/Social