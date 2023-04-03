Have an egg-cellent time…

Easter Sunday falls on Sunday April 9 this year, and as always, if you’re spending Easter in Dubai there’s plenty of things to do. Whether it’s an Easter egg hunt, family lunch or a fun-filled Saturday afternoon, here are the best things to do in Dubai over Easter weekend.

Check out 45 egg-cellent places to celebrate Easter in Dubai.

Address Beach Resort

With two gorgeous offers, this Easter will be one to remember. On Saturday April 8, from 1pm to 5pm the little ones can get involved with easter egg painting, where guests will be able to unleash their creativity. For Dhs150 children can purchase an Easter egg painting set, designing their own masterpiece, whilst parents relax on The Restaurant terrace, with items starting at Dhs29. On Sunday April 9, families can tuck into an Easter lunch from 1pm to 4pm, with delicious dishes and refreshing drinks. Children will be kept entertained with a visit from the Easter bunny, face painting sessions and an Easter egg hunt on the lawn at 2pm. Packages are priced from Dhs488.

Address Beach Resort, The Walk, JBR, Dubai, Sat April 8 1pm to 5pm, Dhs150 easter egg painting. Sun April 9 Easter brunch 1pm to 4pm, packages from Dhs488, 50 per cent off kids 6-12 age, under 6 go free. Tel: (0)4 879 8888, addresshotels.com

Address Fountain Views

Hop into a luxurious afternoon tea, that boasts elegant delicacies. From truffle quail egg tartine, soft brioche caviar and smoked salmon tartar to name a few. Once your ready for the sweet treats, indulge in lemon meringue, marzipan with orange blossom, milk chocolate mousse. This special afternoon tea is available from Thursday April 6 to Wednesday April 12, from 3pm to 7pm, costing Dhs195 per person with tea and coffee.

Address Fountain Views, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Dubai, Thursday April 6 to Wed 12, 3pm to 7pm, Dhs195, Tel: (0)4 245 8888, addresshotels.com

Bella Restaurant & Lounge

Dine at this chic downtown venue this Easter, with a nine-course menu on Sunday, April 9 for either lunch or dinner. Expect homemade hazelnut truffle butter, vibrant salads, crispy calamari and prawns, veal with mushrooms, gnocchi with pecorino and truffle, king oyster mushrooms, lamb chops and much more. This nine-course dinner will cost Dhs395 per person.

Bella Restaurant & Lounge, Grand Millennium Hotel, Marasi Dr, Business Bay, Dubai, Sun April 9, lunch or dinner, Dhs395 for nine courses. Tel: (0)4 873 3377, @bellarestaurantdxb

blu matcha

Contemporary Japanese matcha store just opened within Gigi Concept store, Galleria Mall, Al Barsha. Make your way to the store for a load of festivities and the opportunity to find hidden treats scattered around the venue, alongside their specially curated Easter ice cream special.

The Galleria Mall – Al Barsha, Dubai. April Sun 9, easter egg hunt Dhs30, Icream from 8pm to 9pm. blumatcha.com

Brasserie Boulud

Enjoy an elegant Easter lunch at Brasserie Boulud, with their Picnic C’est Chic brunch which offers guests a Parisian-inspired picnic hamper brimming with a fine selection of goodies making up a three-course sharing style spread. Your feast will include picnic essentials with crusty sourdough baguettes, salted butter, french artisan cheeses, homemade patés and smoked salmon. Expect a slow-cooked leg of lamb and seabream. To polish off your meal indulge in delicious easter eggs amongst other sweet treats. Soft packages are Dhs195, with house packages costing Dhs349.

Brasserie Boulud, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk Wafi, Sheikh Rashid Road, Dubai, Saturday April 8, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs195 soft, Dhs349 house. Tel: (0)4 281 4020, restaurantsandbars.accor.com

Bread Street Kitchen & Bar

Join this delightful Easter brunch on Saturday April 8, from 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Guests will be able to indulge in delicious easter specials, for Dhs390 with soft drinks, Dhs525 with house drinks. Children aged four to 11 will cost Dhs195 and those under three are free.

Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, Atlantis the Palm, Dubai, Sat April 8, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs390 soft drinks, Dhs525 house drinks, Dhs195 children 4-11, children under three free. Tel: (0)4 426 2626, atlantis.com

The Boardwalk

Boardwalk invites guests to an Easter Sunday Brunch filled with fun activities for kids such as egg decorating and face painting from 12pm to 4pm. Diners can expect a delectable buffet with cheese, pizza, French oysters, grill, and pasta stations. The Chocolate Bunny Village dessert counter is the star of the show, with treats like chocolate tofu on coconut sable and a cherry chocolate tart with cooked tonka sabayon, among many others. Soft packages will cost Dhs295, with house beverages costing Dhs395 and sparkling at Dhs445. Children from six to 12 will cost Dhs145 and those under six are free.

The Boardwalk, Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai, Sun April 9, brunch 12pm to 4pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs445 sparkling, children 6-12 Dhs145, under 6 are free. Tel: (0)4 205 4647, hyattrestaurants.com

Bungalo34

Expect a glorious Easter celebration on Sunday April 9, with fun activities on this beachside safe haven. Little ones can search for colourful eggs that are filled with surprises, alongside a balloon artist, gifting children with fun balloon-shaped animals. Guests can graze over a Medeterainain inspired breakfast and lunch, whilst basking over the picturesque scenes.

Bungalo34, Peal Jumeirah, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai, Sun April 9, Breakfast and lunch 9am to 12am. Tel: (0)4 238 1780, @bungalo34

The Cavendish

Enjoy a traditional Easter Sunday lunch package at The Cavendish from 1pm to 4pm, where a set menu comes with a drinks package. Alongside this, the little ones will be able to play to their hearts content, getting involved with a range of exciting Easter activities, such as egg hunts and bouncy castles. Packages start from Dhs149.

The Cavendish, Voco, Bonnington, JLT, Cluster J, Dubai, UAE, Sun April 9, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 356 0536, @thecavendishrestaurant

Ciao Bella

Have a heartwarming meal at Ciao Bella in the Media One Hotel to celebrate Easter the Italian way! Take pleasure in a delicious three-course menu filled with Italian delicacies, served with a soft drink, tea, and coffee on Sunday April 9 from 1pm to 5pm. This lunch is ideal for the whole family and costs Dhs129 per person. Some alcoholic beverages cost an extra Dhs35.

Ciao Bella, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, Sun April 9, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs129 three-course menu. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Crescendo

Transforming it’s legendary ‘Fork & Cork’ brunch into a family affair this Easter, you and your loved ones can indulge in gorgeous food and heartwarming activities. On Saturday, April 8, the whole family can spend the day basking in the sunshine with international favourites, and live cooking stations, whilst the little ones unleash their creativity at a cookie decorating station, as well as easter pot and flower painting to name a few. from 1pm to 4pm, guests are invited to sit on the shoreline of the palm, with soft packages going for Dhs400, house beverages Dhs555, prosecco for Dhs655 and champagne for Dhs755. children under five dine for free, and those from six to eleven will cost Dhs195.

Crescendo, Anantara, The Palm Resort & Spa, East Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sat April 8, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs400 soft, Dhs555 house, Dhs655 prosecco, Dhs755 champagne, children six to 11 Dhs195, under five go free. Tel: (0)4 567 8310, anantara.com

Dubai Parks and Resorts

Would it be Easter without an Easter egg hunt? We think not. At Dubai Parks and Resorts guests can embark on a major Easter egg hunt with over 100,000 colourful eggs, which hold incredible prizes. You may be able to win movie tickets to Roxy Cinemas, meal and ice cream vouchers, tickets to Dubai Parks and resorts, an overnight stay at LEGOLAND or Lapita Hotel, and much more. Make sure to register online for the event, which will automatically put you in the draw for a grand prize. The fun starts from 8.30am on Saturday March 8, with all participants given a cute egg collection bag.

Dubai Parks and Resorts, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai, Sat April 8, 8.30 am, free to register Easter egg hunt, Tel: 800 262 9464, dubaiparksandresorts.com

The Earth Terrace

Featuring its stunning views of the surrounding golf course, the Earth Terrace will be hosting a big Easter bash, with savoury delights such as chimichurri beef steak, lamb souvlaki skewers alongside a live BBQ station. tuck into salads, starters and desserts from the buffet before participating in a range of fun activities. This will take place on Sunday April 9, from 4pm to 8pm, costing Dhs315 with soft drinks, Dhs440 with house beverages and Dhs135 for children aged five to 12.

The Earth Terrace, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, Sun April 9, BBQ 4pm to 8pm, Dhs135 soft, Dhs440 house, Dhs135 children 5-12. Tel: (0)4 587 7777, duabigolf.com

Ernst

Sausages and pretzels take charge at this Bavarian-themed Easter brunch. There is ample indoor and outdoor seating with friendly staff and free-flowing drinks. Plus, for the experts or the uninitiated, there is an excellent menu of German staples ready to be explored — from currywurst to schwarzwälder schinken, schnitzel to strudle as well as a kiddies buffet. On top of that, there are an array of German drinks on draught. Prost! Soft drink packages will cost Dhs200, with house beverages costing Dhs300 and bubbles will cost Dhs400. Children between six and twelve go half price, and those under six for free.

Ernst, 25hours Hotel, Dubai One Central, Sat April 8, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs200 soft, Dhs300 house, Dhs400 bubbles, half price for kids six to twelve, kids under 6 go free. Tel: (0)4 210 2511. ernstbiergarten.com

Garden on 8

Located on the eighth floor of Media One Hotel, Garden on 8 is introducing a gorgeous Easter roast, from 12pm to 10pm. Unwind and release your stresses on this gorgeous outdoor terrace to the beats of the resident DJ, alongside all your meaty favourites, including a hog roast, beef, chicken and lamb. This will cost Dhs199.

Garden on 8, Media One, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Sun April 9, 12pm to 10pm, Dhs199 Easter Roast. Tel: (0)4 427 1000, @gardenon8

Hampstead Bakery and Cafe

Satisfy all your Easter cravings at this quintessential West London-inspired venue. Here you can feast on a three-course menu on Easter Sunday from 12pm to 11pm, with any salad or soup, a main, dessert and a drink for Dhs149. The little ones can choose from a child-friendly menu for Dhs109, with a starter, main, dessert and drink. Expect signature roasts with all the trimmings, seared salmon, fish & chips, shepherd’s pie and a delicious carrot cake to finish your meal.

Hampstead Bakery and Cafe, Fountain Views, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Dubai, Sun April 9, 12pm to 11pm, three-course menu Dhs149, children three-course menu Dhs109. Tel: (0)50 583 0155, hampsteadbakery.com

Isola

One of our favourite neighbourhood hangouts is hosting an Italian Easter celebration, boasting a gorgeous sharing menu and live stations for main courses and desserts, you won’t be leaving hungry. From 1pm to 4pm, the whole family are invited for the Easter fun, with an Easter egg hunt also occurring in the afternoon. Packages start at Dhs450 with soft drinks, Dhs550 with unlimited wine pouring and cocktails. Children under 10 dine for free from a selected menu, with those up to 16 dining for half price, Dhs225.

Isola, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Sun April 9, Dhs450 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs225 children 10 to 16, children under 10 go for free. Tel: (0)4 583 3124, isolarestaurant.com/dubai

Kaleidoscope

From Saturday April 8 to Sunday 9, diners are invited to celebrate Easter at this beautiful location with a brunch from 1pm to 4pm. This brunch will cost Dhs325 with soft drinks, and Dhs160 for children four to 11, with those under three going free.

Kaleidoscope, Atlantis, The Palm Jumeirah, Sat April 8 to Sun April 9, brunch 1pm to 4pm, Dhs325 soft, Dhs160 children 4-11, Children under three are free. Tel: (0)4 426 2626, atlantis.com

Kitchen6

Dive into an international culinary journey this Easter Sunday, with six live cooking stations serving everything from traditional Arabic delicacies, to Western classics and spicy Asian flavours. From 12.30pm to 3.30pm, guests are invited to this expansive buffet for Dhs245 per person.

Kitchen6, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai, Sun April 9, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs245 per person. Tel: 90)4 414 3000, marriott.com

Lakeview

Enjoy a memorable Easter celebration for the entire family while relaxing on the outdoor terrace with views of the lush golf course and the kids unleash their creativity with egg decorating and face painting activities. There is a carving station, an eggoholic counter, a grill station with seafood and grilled meats, and a salad station at this brunch buffet. This brunch will run on Sunday April 9, from 12pm to 4pm, and will cost Dhs225 for soft drinks, Dhs375 for house, Dhs445 with sparkling. Children between six and 12 will cost Dhs145 and those under six are free.

Lakeview, Dubai Creek Resort, Port Saeed, Dubai, Sun April 9, brunch from 12pm to 4pm, Dhs225 soft, Dhs373 house, Dhs445 sparkling. Children 6-12 Dhs145, children under 6 are free. Tel: (0)4 295 6000, hyattrestaurants.com

LDC Kitchen + Coffee

Satisfy all of your hot-cross bun needs at this local neighbourhood hang out, complete with traditional spices, and an array of currants and raisins. The nostalgic hot cross buns will be available from Saturday April 1 to Friday April 14 only, costing Dhs14 for each piece or Dhs70 for 6. This is available in-store and through Deliveroo or Chatfood.

LDC Kitchen + Coffee, multiple venues in Dubai, @ldckitchen

Lo+Cale

This Sunday brunch is a solid choice for those looking for a relaxed setting to unwind on Easter Sunday. The three-hour event runs from 1pm to 4pm, featuring a buffet style feast, which will include late breakfast treats, delicous roasted items, and much more, whilst children get stuck into endless activities like face painting, easter egg painting, egg hunts and pizza making classes. this will cost Dhs169 per person and only Dhs85 for children.

Lo+Cale, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Sun April 9 1pm to 4pm, Dhs169, Children Dhs85. Tel: (0)54 997 8599.

LPM Restaurant & Bar

Indulge in an afternoon of carefully curated lunch specials, including grilled asparagus and goat cheese, a succulent rack of lamb or a highly pan-seared halibut. The chic restaurant will be adorned with gorgeous collections of easter eggs, with workshops for children to enjoy treats and egg painting. For those who want to celebrate easter at home, LPM can be ordered with Deliveroo, and each order will come with chocolate Easter eggs.

LPM Restaurant & Bar, DIFC Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Sat April 8 and Sun 9, Dubai Tel: (0)4 439 0505, Abu Dhabi Tel: (0)2 692 9600, lpmrestaurants.com

Luigia

Known for its delicious pizza, this venue is also hosting an Easter celebration on Sunday April 9. From 1pm to 4pm, guests can enjoy a sharing-style brunch, with Luigia classics, including a selection of antipasti, a Gambero Rosso pizza, followed by a feast of Easter specials. Guests will be able to stay refreshed on a wide range of Italian drinks. This brunch will cost Dhs220 including drinks, with children under seven dining for free with pizza and pasta.

Luigia, Rixos Premium, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, Sun April 9, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs220 with drinks. Tel: (0)4 349 6950, luigia.ae

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

Souk Madinat is an eternal family favourite, and Easter Sunday is no exception. At Mezzanine, guests can dine on a two-course menu for Dhs165 or a three-course menu for Dhs195, whilst jamming to live music. The menu features a prawn cocktail or wild mushroom soup to start, with a choice of beef, chicken or lamb roast with all the trimmings. polish off your meal with sweet treats such as Eaton mess or banoffee pie to name a few.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Dhs165 two-course, Dhs195 three-course, Tel: (0)58 599 4659, mazzaninedubai.com

Mezzerie

Hosting a one-off brunch on Sunday April 9, the Mezzerie invites all guests from 1pm to 4pm. Tuck into gorgeous dishes with an Easter falre, alongside activities for the little ones. Easter day packages start at Dhs400 for soft drinks, Dhs590 for house beverages and prosecco. Children between 12 and 15 can enjoy brunch for Dhs180, with kids under 11 aviling free access.

Mezzerie, Waldorf Astoria, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Crescent Rd, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Dhs400 soft, Dhs590 house and prosecco. Children between 12 and 15 cost Dhs180, under 11 are free. Tel: (0)4 818 2222, hilton.com

Mina’s Kitchen

On Sunday April 9, Bubbalicious’s Sunday Roast is about to get extra special for Easter. Complete with egg hunts, a special carvery, and egg-citing prizes, such as a staycation, a day pass to jungle bay waterpark, a brunch for four and more. Packages start from Dhs340. The whole family will be able to indulge in special dishes and a fun-filled afternoon.

Mina’s Kitchen, The Westin Dubai, Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina. Sun April 9, 1pm to 4pm, packages from Dhs340. Tel: (0)4 511 7373, minaskitchendubai.com

Nikki Beach

Unwin with your toes in the sand this Easter at Nikki Beach. On Sunday April 9, guests can feast on a Easter fused brunch, whilst basking in the sunshine, sand and sea. This will be held from 1pm to 4pm, with soft drinks costing Dhs375, house beverages costing Dhs550, with bubbles costing Dhs895.

Nikki Beach, Pearl Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun April 9, Brunch 1pm to 4pm, Dhs375 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs895 champagne. Tel: (0)4 376 6162, nikkibeach.com

Odeon Market, Restaurant & Catering

View this post on Instagram A post shared by odeondubai (@odeondubai)

Tease your taste buds this Easter with french-infused flavours. Join the team at Odeon on Saturday April 8 or Sunday April 9 for lunch or dinner, which will include a lamb shoulder, for Dhs299. This delightful meal can also be enjoyed from the comfort of your home, with the lamb transported to your house alongside all the trimmings for Dhs500 for four people.

Odeon Market, Restaurant & Catering, Jumeirah 3, Dubai, Sat April 8 and Sun 9, Dhs299 for Easter lunch. Takeaway lunch for Dhs500 for 4 Pax. Tel: (0)4 340 2272, odeongourment.ae

Palmito Garden at JA The Resort

Bask in the springtime weather with a delicious Easter lunch on Sunday April 9, whilst perched by the beach or the pool from 12.30pm to 4pm. Tuck into dishes from live cooking stations and the beats of a live band, whilst the little ones get involved with an exciting egg hunt and other games. Packages, which include pool access, start from Dhs399 for adults and Dhs275 for children. Those under six go free.

Palmito Garden, JA The Resort, Jabel Ali, Sun April 9, 12.30pm to 4pm, packages from Dhs399. Tel: (0)4 814 5604, jaresortshotels.com/dubai/ja-the-resort

Prime68

This stunning steak house located on the 68th floor of the JW Marriot Marquis, is hosting a gorgeous Easter brunch on Sunday April 9. From 1pm to 4pm, for Dhs345 per person, you and your loved ones can indulge in a gorgeous Sunday roast, alongside signature dishes, sparkling beverages, all with the backdrop of the Dubai skyline.

Prime68, JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai, Sun April 9, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs345, Sunday roast. Tel: (0)4 414 3000, marriott.com

Palm Tree Garden at JA Hatta Fort Hotel

Make a day trip this Easter Sunday and unwind in the picturesque Palm Tree gardens of JA Hatta Fort Hotel from 12.30pm to 4pm. Dive into a Sunday lunch with traditional dishes like roast lamb, honey-baked ham, hotel cross buns and BBQ Stations. The little ones will have a blast with activities like Easter egg decorating, crafting their own bunny-themed treats, playing with bunnies, go easter egg hunting, ride ponies and more. This fun day out will only cost Dhs149 per person, with children below the age of 12 costing Dhs75.

Palm Tree Garden at JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Sun April 9, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs149, children under 12 Dhs75. Tel: (0)4 809 9333, jaresortshotels.com

Qwerty

This year, the Easter bunny won’t be visiting Qwerty, but guests can count on lots of other cuddly four-legged companions to fill its place! With your dogs and their friends, spend Easter Sunday at Media City’s neighbourhood gastropub, Qwerty. Enjoy two drinks and unlimited nibbles for Dhs159, while the dogs go on a cute little egg hunt! After all the playtime, any visiting puppies are welcome to indulge in endless servings of doggie ice cream

Qwerty, Media One Hotel, Al Sufouh 2, Dubai, Sun April 9, Dhs159 unlimited nibbles and two drinks, mediaonehotel.com

Reform Social & Grill

Join this neighbourhood pub for two days of glorious celebrations. On Saturday April 8 from 5pm to 7pm, this venue will be hosting a special evening of dog-friendly activities; expect pupcakes, and pupaccinos and much more. On Sundy April 9 from 1pm onwards, the whole family is invited for some Easter fun, with an array of delicious treats and amusing activities, such as egg hunts, bunny visits, arts and crafts and more.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 454 2638, reformsocialgrill.ae

Riá Restaurant & Beach Bar

Perch on the shores of the Palm Jumeirah, at one of the newest venues to hit Club Vista Mare. On Sunday April 9, families can make their way down for a full day of Easter fun. Expect dishes that boast the best flavours of the Levantine, as well as lots of chocolate goodies delivered to all the little ones.

Riá Restaurant & Beach Bar, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun April 9, all day (11am to 2am), a la carte menu, Tel: (0)54 398 9898, @riarestaurantbar

Roberto’s

Roberto’s is providing a scrumptious menu for the big occasion on Sunday April 9 from 8 pm to 11 pm. Choose from one of four price packages that include soft drinks, house pours, champagne, and premium beverages and range in price from Dhs395 to Dhs925. Share a variety of appetizers, such as baked ricotta and spinach pie, asparagus soup, octopus carpaccio, and more, to start the meal. Enjoy roasted potatoes and seasoned lamb chops or sea bass fillet for the main course. With classic Italian sweets from the “Carrello dei dolci Pasquali,” finish the dinner on a sweet note.

Robertos, DIFC, Dubai, Sun April 9, 8pm to 11pm, sharing menu, Dhs395 soft, Dhs595 house, Dhs745 champagne, Dhs925 premium, Tel: (0)4 386 0066, @robertosdubai

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR

La Brise Lawn is welcoming guests to their marvellous outdoor Easter lunch, where guests can eat, drink and frolic on the lawns. Family and friends can tuck into delicious classics, live cooking stations and a range of desserts to polish off their meal. Children will be able to meet the Easter bunny, jazz up their style with face painting, watch magical shows, jump on bouncy castles and much more. Packages for adults start from Dhs595, while children from five to 12 will cost Dhs245 and children under five going for free.

Ritz-Carlton, JBR, Dubai, Easter Sunday Brunch, Sun April 9, packages from Dhs595. Tel: (0)4 399 4000, ritzcarlton.com

Sahn Eddar

Tucked away in the luxurious Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Sahn Eddar is hosting a specially curated Easter Afternoon Tea. From tomato gazpacho with a gold sphere amuse bouche, lobster with crushed potatoes to chocolate macadamia cookies much more, your easter celebrations will be in full force. From Saturday April 8 to Monday 10 and Saturday April 15 and Sunday 16, at 3pm to 7pm, guests can enjoy this exclusive afternoon tea from Dhs490 or Dhs590 with a glass of champagne.

Sahn Eddar, Burj Al Arab, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai, 3pm to 7pm, Sat April 8 to Mon 10 and Sat 15 to Sun 16. Dhs490 or Dhs590 with a glass of bubbles. Tel: (8)0 032 3232, jumeirah.com

Sultans Lounge

Indulge in a whimsical afternoon teal on Friday April 8 to Saturday April 9, from 3pm to 6pm for Dhs199 with soft drinks or Dhs299 with two glasses of bubbles.

Sultans Lounge, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Crescent the Palm, Fri April 8, to Sat April 9, 3pm to 6pm Dhs199 soft drinks, Dhs299 with glasses of bubbles. Tel: (0)4 453 0444, jumeirah.com

Suq

Brunch lovers of all ages are invited on a culinary journey through stations of the finest cuisine, ranging from French oysters to Wagyu beef Cecina and impeccable sushi rolls. A pastry extravaganza featuring Chef Nicolas Lambert’s world-renowned chocolate creations will provide the sweetest of moments. With a special appearance by our gift-bearing Easter Bunny, children will have just as much fun. Join the Four Seasons on Saturday April 8 and Sunday 9 from 1pm to 4pm, for Dhs455 with soft drinks, Dhs565 with house beverages, and Dhs785 with bubbles. Children aged six to eleven will cost Dhs255.

Suq, Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah Beach 2, Dubai, Easter brunch April Sat 8 and Sun 9, Dhs445 soft, Dhs565 house, Dhs785 bubbles, children 6-11 Dhs255. Tel: (0)4 270 7777, fourseasons.com

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa The Palm

On Sunday April 9, The Palm, is hosting a wonderful Easter brunch, with themed dishes and drinks. Paired with live music and Easter activities, this can all be enjoyed for Dhs300 with soft drinks and Dhs450 with alcohol. Children six to 12 are Dhs150 and those under six are free. The brunch will run from 12.30pm till 4.30pm.

Palm Kitchen, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, East Crescent Road, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun April 9, 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs300 soft, Dhs450 alcohol, children 6-12 Dhs150, under 6 are free. Tel: (0)4275 4444, tajhotels.com

Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Enter an Easter fantasy at Taj JLT, with their Easter bunny brunch, ensuring a day full of fun activities, including face painting and a riveting Easter egg hunt. Here guests can experience all their favourite dishes, with salads, fresh breads, charcuteries, BBQ options as well as sweet treats to polish off your meal. Everyone is welcome on Sunday April 9 from 11pm to 4pm, with soft packages costing Dhs169, house drinks going for Dhs299, sparkling at Dhs399 and champagne for Dhs699.

Taj, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Al Thanyah, Dubai, Sun April 9, 11pm to 4pm, soft Dhs169, house Dhs299, sparkling Dhs399, champagne Dhs699. Tel: (0)4 574 1111, tajhotels.com

tashas café

From Friday April 7 to Sunday 9, children can receive free Easter bunny cookies at any of the tashas café outlets in the UAE as part of the chain’s celebration of Easter this year. Tashas Café, renowned for its exquisite cuisine, gorgeous settings, and engaging personal service, is the ideal location to celebrate the holiday weekend with loved ones.

tashas café, multiple locations in Dubai, Fri April 7 to Sun 9. @tashascafeae

Vero

Unwind at this gorgeous Easter lunch, on Sunday April 9. All those who celebrate are invited to tuck into an a la carte menu, with the little ones being able to get involved in face painting, an easter egg hunt and jump to their heart’s content on a bouncy castle.

Vero, Hilton, Dubai Marina, Sun April 9, 1pm to 4pm, a la carte menu, Tel: (0)4 318 2319, hilton.com

Wavehouse

Enjoy endless Easter fun at Wavehouse, for a full day of festivities, running from Saturday April 8 to Sunday 9. From 12pm to 11pm, guests will be able to enjoy dishes from Dhs80 with entertainment from a live band, Easter kids activities and amazing stilt walkers.

Wavehouse, Atlantis The Palm Hotel, Crescent Rd, Dubai, Sat April 8 and Sun 9, 12pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 425 2626, atlantis.com

Zala

Expereince a desert paradise at Zala this Easter, for a gorgeous Sunday lunch from 1pm to 4pm. Explore Greek and Mediterranean cuisine from live cooking stations, as well as a selection of Easter treats. Kids will be kept busy with a bouncy castle, face painting, egg hunts, as well as pool access. This Sunday brunch will cost Dhs340 with soft drinks and Dhs390 with house beverages. For pool access with soft drinks, this will cost Dhs615 and with alcohol Dhs665. Children aged four to 11 will avail 50 per cent off and those under three dine for free.

Zala, Bab Al Shams, Al Qudra Road, Dubai, Sunday April 9, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs340 soft, Dhs390 house, Dhs615 soft with pool access, Dhs665 house and pool access. Children 4-11 avail 50 per cent off, children under 3 are free. Tel: (0)4 809 6100, babalshams.com

Zenzi Beach

Spend your Easter on the beautiful shores of the Palm Jumeirah, tucking into a gorgeous Easter brunch on both Saturday April 8 to Sunday April 9, from 1pm to 4pm, starting from Dhs350.

Zenzi Beach, Crescent Rd, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sat April 8 to Sun April 9, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs350, Tel: (0)4 453 0000, jumeirah.com

Images: provided