Hate them or rate them, electric scooters are a mode of transport that are here to stay in Abu Dhabi.

There’s been a huge surge in their use over the past few years, primarily because they offer an affordable form of commute and are a relatively carbon-friendly alternative to cars.

But with all great modes of transportation, there comes great responsibility — and because some of these vehicles are capable of speeds in excess of 40kph, safety concerns (for riders and other road users) have proliferated in step with the increased adoption.

The new rules have been built around a collaborative effort with input from the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Police GHQ. And it’s about keeping all road users, pedestrians, cyclists and electric vehicle operators as safe as they can possibly be.

One recent announcement by the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of Abu Dhabi has clarified that seated scooters are now prohibited. Perhaps unsurprising given that they are often associated with reduced visibility and inferior maneuverability.

Where you can ride?

Only one rider per bike/scooter/electric bike.

Bikes and scooters should use cycle paths where available and keep to the far right hand side of the path.

Cyclists and scooters must give priority to pedestrians and slow down for intersections and cross-roads.

Travelling against the flow of traffic (into traffic) is strictly prohibited.

You are not permitted to chain your vehicle to “traffic light, posts or street lighting poles”.

Holding onto other vehicles, even if temporarily stationary, is also forbidden.

Safety equipment

Riders must wear a protective helmet and if operating their devices at night time, reflective clothing must also be worn.

bicycles and e-bikes must be fitted with a white headlight and a red taillight that can be turned on while riding at night, or a red light reflector.

There must also be a handlebar-mounted sound alert device (such as a bell) and brakes (that work), at least on the rear wheel.

Bike and scooter rentals

People looking to rent out bikes and scooters must hold the relevant permit issued by the Integrated Transport Centre.

The renters are responsible for making sure their devices comply with the “approved technical specifications” and must carry out regular maintenance of all of their devices.

Rental companies must also provide contact numbers in case of any breakdowns or emergencies.

Insurance must cover fully cover potential road use accidents.

All electric bicycles must be fitted with a GPS tracking device.

A list of safety and operating instructions must be provided with the rental, and as a sticker on the actual vehicle itself.

More information and a full list of rules is available on the itc.gov.ae website.

