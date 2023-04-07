Chick this out…

Cult Saudi fried chicken brand, Al Baik, is set to open its very first drive-thru restaurant in the UAE next week.

Al Baik confirmed to What’s On that fried chicken fans will soon be able to get their fix without stepping out of their cars.

The drive-thru, which opens for soft launch next week, is located at the Eppco petrol station in Al Rashidiya, Dubai.

The new spot will feature a limited items menu including some of the brand’s signature items. Crowd favourites include spicy fried chicken, shrimp, and falafel.

What’s more? Cars won’t need to queue up to order as customers will be able to order and pay via an app.

Why are we so crazy for Al Baik?

Al Baik first showed up in Dubai during Expo 2020 where it received a very warm welcome, before opening two permanent locations in two of Dubai’s most prominent malls. Dubai Mall opened first in the summer of 2021 followed by Mall of the Emirates, which opened its doors at the end of April. The first outpost in Ajman received a warm welcome when it opened on July 5 inside City Centre Ajman, swiftly followed by the opening of Al Baik’s first outpost at Sharjah’s Al Majaz Waterfront in August and another in City Centre Sharjah in October. In December 2022, the capital saw the opening of its first Al Baik in Abu Dhabi’s Al Wahda Mall.

If you’re not familiar with the fried chicken favourite, the brand has operated in Saudi Arabia for almost 50 years, having first opened in Jeddah in 1974. It’s become the region’s most beloved fast-food brand and now has more than 100 branches across the Kingdom.

Al Baik, Eppco petrol station, Al Rashidiya, Dubai. Soft opening next week, official opening after Eid Al Fitr. albaik.com

