Coming back with a bang…

The short week is quickly drawing to a close, which means we will soon be welcoming Eid, as well as the return of the Dubai nightlife scene. Dubai’s nightlife industry is coming back to us with a massive bang.

From the return of Garage Nation with Wiley down to amapiano DJ Kabila, we have an incredibly long and busy weekend ahead of us. So get hydrated and get stuck back in for some incredible reopening parties in Dubai this weekend.

Here are all the epic Eid reopening parties happening in Dubai.

Thursday April 20

Eva Beach House

The beautiful Palm West Beach beach club will be hosting three incredible DJs throughout the Eid weekend. Heading to Eva Beach House are DJ Pepelz, DJ Neatkid, and DJ Vinit Dave. They are each known for their unique beachy vibes.

Eva Beach House, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Thu Apr 20 to Sun Apr 23. @evabeachhousedxb

Friday April 21

Garage Nation at Pure White

One of Dubai’s most beloved events has come back and is starting with a bang this Friday. The venue has changed, but fear not because ravers can expect the same top-notch performances and vibes. Expect big names like DJ Pied Piper and MC Sharky P, Scott Garcia and the godfather of Grime, Wiley will also be on stage for a huge gig.

Pure White, a pop-up inside Dubai Harbour, Fri Apr 21 from 9pm to 4am, tickets start from Dhs100, ladies get two free drinks with ticket purchase. @garagenationdxb

DJ Kabila at Playa Dubai

Get ready for two days of Afrobeats and amapiano vibes at Playa. DJ Kabila will be bringing his high-energy experiences from the DJ booth, hitting the stage at Playa with his deep electronic beats.

Playa Beach Club, The Club, Palm West Beach, Fri Apr 21 and Sat Apr 22. @playadubai

Saturday April 22

Luciano at Terra Solis

The award-winning Ibiza icon, Luciano, will be hosted by Terra Solis for an evening full of stunning visuals, and captivating tunes. The three-hour-long set, supported by DJ V and Idris Doff, promises to be a journey through the world of electronic music. Event passes start from as little as Dhs150.

Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, Exit 29, Jebel Ali – Lehbab road, Dubailand. Tel: (0)50 937 2344 terrasolisdubai.com

Solomun at Soho Garden Palm

No opening weekend is complete without Soho Garden delivering an array of star-studded performances. That means they’re coming back with a good one – what better way to do that than with Solomun? Tickets are available here and start from Dhs500.

Soho Garden The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, above Nakheel Mall. Sat Apr 22 Tickets from Dhs500.@sohogardenpalm dubai.platinumlist.net

Robin Schulz at Bohemia at Beach by FIVE

He does love Dubai. Robin Shulz will be back and headlining the opening party for Bohemia. Joining him is Gil Glaze who went viral for his track Honest. You’ll know Robin Schulz for his tracks such as Waves, Sugar and Miss You.

Bohemia at Beach By Five, Five Palm, Palm Jumeirah, from 1pm, Dhs200 for ladies, Dhs300 for gents both inclusive of three drinks. Tel: (0)4 455 9989 @beachbyfive dubai.platinumlist.net

DJ Bliss at Bla Bla Dubai

By now, it’s safe to say that every resident of Dubai has watched Dubai Bling. But if you haven’t, then you may not know DJ Bliss for his role in the show, but rather as arguably one of Dubai’s best-known DJs. He will be heading to The Tent at Bla Bla. Tickets cost Dhs200 and are inclusive of four drinks.

The Tent, Bla Bla Dubai, JBR, Sat Apr 22, Dhs200 per person, inclusive of four drinks. Tel: (0)4 584 4111 blabladubai.ae

Sunday April 23

Third Eye Rising Festival at Terra Solis

The ultimate trance music festival is coming to Terra Solis for a weekend of techno and trance fusion. Get ready for the likes of Astrix, Sajnka and Animato for your headliners. Psychedelic vibes await and tickets start from as little as Dhs149.

Third Eye Rising,Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, Exit 29, Jebel Ali – Lehbab road, Dubailand. Tel: (0)50 937 2344 fixr.com

All Day I Dream at Soho Garden Meydan

All Day I Dream is coming to Soho Garden once again this weekend. This time they are bringing Lee Burridge, along with the likes of Lost Desert, Amonita and Jim Rider. If you aren’t familiar, the music festival started in Brooklyn back in 2011 before becoming a global sensation in the electronic music scene.

All Day I Dream, Soho Garden, Meydan Racecourse, Sun Apr 23 4pm to 11pm, free entry. @sohogardendxb

Images: Provided