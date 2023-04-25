Grime artists, birthday parties and more…

This week there are plenty of opportunities for you to get your party on across the UAE.

In the capital, we welcome the very first of its kind, BRED festival – a celebration of neo-culture: in a nutshell, this means a festival highlighting the influence and impact of urban culture on music, fashion, art and so much more. In Dubai, Nikki Beach celebrates seven years of success, plus there’s performances from Davido, Peggy Gou and DaBaby.

Wednesday April 26

Davido at Blu Dubai

After a hiatus, a king in the Afrobeats world has just released a new album. Davido is back and better than ever with new tracks that will have you out of your seat and dancing all night long. His new album Timeless features tracks such as Feel, Unavailable and Godfather which we highly recommend listening to. You may know him for his classic hits such as Fall, If, Fia and his track with Adekunle Gold, High. He performs this Wednesday at Blu Dubai.

Davido at Club Blu Dubai, V Hotel, Al Habtoor City, Dubai 10pm onwards, Wednesday April 26. Tel: (0)56 501 2039 @clubbludubai

Thursday April 27

2 Chainz headlines BRED Festival Abu Dhabi

As we mentioned earlier, BRED Fest is coming to Abu Dhabi for the very first time and the lineup is pretty incredible. The three days of festivities starts off with 2 Chainz as the headline artist. He is probably most well known for It’s A Vibe, Champions and 4 AM. Performing alongside 2 Chainz are artists Dave East and Armani White.

The BRED Arena on the Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi, ticket options priced from Dhs50. bredabudhabi.com

Friday April 28

Boris Brejcha at Soho Garden the Palm

Known for his iconic mask and high-tech minimal sound, this German DJ and producer has performed at Tomorrowland and most recently at Coachella for the second weekend. He has amassed over one million monthly listeners on Spotify and you can listen to tracks such as Purple Noise, Gravity, and Spicy featuring Ginger. Get your tickets here.

Boris Brejcha at Soho Garden the Palm, Palm Jumeriah, Dubai, tickets from Dhs450. Tel: (0)4 321 3361, sohogardenpalm.com @sohogardenpalm

Peggy Gou at Code DXB

She’s brilliant and we love her: Peggy Gou is finally performing in the UAE again headlining Code at Soho Garden. Tickets are now available via platinumlist.net for Dhs400. If you’re unfamiliar with this set-spinning icon, Peggy Gou is a Korean DJ who is known for her incredible techno beats.

Code, Soho Garden Dubai, Racecourse Grand Stand, Meydan, Dubai 10pm onwards, Friday April 28. Tel: (0)45 238 88849 @sohogardendxb

Odyssey 2.0 at the W Dubai – Mina Seyahi

W Dubai is throwing a carnival event like no other. Get ready for an evening with DJ Karouhat, DJette and DJ Pierre Locher. Starting from 9pm, doors open at Farrago Bar and Lounge, with DJ Karrouhat performing at the Arabesque venue. Next, make your way upstairs to the stunning Ginger Boon where the second part of the adventure awaits with DJette. If you’re after a VIP table, prices start at Dhs2,000 for four people. Which also gives you access to a secret-not-so-secret corridor party on the 30th floor with DJ Pierre Locher.

Odyssey 2.0, W Dubai, Mina Seyahi, Dubai, 9pm onwards, free entry, VIP tables from Dhs2,000. Tel: (0)50 odyssey@fiktion.live

6lack headlines BRED Festival Abu Dhabi

6LACK (pronounced black) is an American rapper who has worked alongside the likes of J.Cole, Ty Dolla $ign and Selena Gomez. He’s known for tracks such as By Any Means, Rent Free and Calling My Phone. He first rose to fame thanks to his single PRBLMS, which was then released with his killer album Free 6LACK.

The BRED Arena on the Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi, ticket options priced from Dhs50. bredabudhabi.com

Saturday April 29

Big Sean headlines BRED Festival Abu Dhabi

Now known for more than just being ‘that guy that dated Ariana Grande’, Big Sean has released some massive tracks throughout his career. Our personal favourite album is I Decided. He has also worked alongside some dope artists who have all recently been to Abu Dhabi such as Post Malone and Sicko Mode artist, Travis Scott.

The BRED Arena on the Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi, ticket options priced from Dhs50. bredabudhabi.com

Giggs at BRED Festival Abu Dhabi

Also performing on Saturday is Giggs. He loves coming to the UAE and we love him for it. You can’t talk about grime without mentioning Giggs’ name. He is a legend in the game who is known for tracks such as Peligro, Talkin the Hardest and Linguo to name just a few. Having worked with the likes of Popcaan, Dave (who was also in Abu Dhabi recently) Marshmello, Giggs has a whole host of experience behind him.

The BRED Arena on the Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi, ticket options priced from Dhs50. bredabudhabi.com

Nikki Beach’s birthday blowout

The beach club pioneers are celebrating seven magnificent years in the city by hosting an exclusive birthday blowout this Saturday. The first original beach club in Dubai, Nikki Beach has been at the forefront of entertainment. This year, to celebrate the achievement they will be hosting DJ Gregor Salto, supported by resident DJ Mademoiselle Sabah and Alexis Nohra. Get ready for an uninterrupted soundtrack of pure bliss.

Nikki Beach, Nikki Beach Dubai, Pearl Jumeira, 11am to 8pm, Saturday April 29. Tel: (0)54 791 0049 dubai.nikkibeach.com

Sunset sessions at Terra Solis

The sunset sessions are back, which means that this weekend you’ll be heading to the desert for the ultimate party escape. Terra Solis is hosting yet another one of their incredible events for all you music lovers. This time the lineup includes the likes of Matt Jones, Smokingroove, Redoxx, Luna&Lenthe and many more. Entry is completely free from 5pm onwards, however, mandatory registration must be made here to get free access passes.

Terra Solis by Tomorrowland, Dubai Heritage Vision, Exit 29, Jebel Ali – Lehbab road, Dubailand, Dubai, free entry after 5pm, Saturday April 29. @terrasolisdubai

DaBaby at Pure White

DaBaby is back again and this time he will be headlining Pure White at Dubai Harbour. The event is sure to be another high-energy show. The rapper has produced some dope tracks such as Practice, Rockstar and has worked alongside Dua Lipa on the track Levitating.

Pure White, Dubai Harbour, 10pm to 4am, Saturday April 29. Tel: (0)55 836 4848 @purewhitedubai

Seven Sisters celebrates five years with DJ Rodge

JW Marriott Marquis’ chic lounge and bar is turning up the gears for a birthday bonanza. Celebrating five years in the city, Seven Sisters has been a long-standing favourite in the nightlife scene and after a few weeks of closing for a minor face lift and makeover, the new look will be unveiled along with special guest, Lebanese legend, DJ Rodge.

Seven Sisters, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, from 10pm onwards, Saturday April 29. Tel: (0)56 775 4777 @sevensistersdubai

Images: Provided and socials