The end of an era…

Yesterday marked the end of a three-year era of bottomless ladies’ nights, brunches and late-night boogies at Baby Q. This purple-hued venue, perched on the 43rd floor of Media One Hotel, gave its final drinks to a loyal following before closing its doors forever to be rebuilt into office spaces.

Baby Q first opened it’s doors on Thursday September 17 2020, quickly becoming a famed afterword drinks spot, a place for ladies to let their hair down, or go for a boogie on the weekend. During the day this plush venue also was used as a place to meet for coffee, business meetings and a quick buiz lunch.

What’s still open at Media One?

If Media City is still your regular stomping ground, then not to fret, as there are still plenty of other venues that will fulfil your needs.

Mr Miyagi’s

An iconic destination amongst Dubai residents, this spot is still open and thriving, serving a quintessentially Thai experience, complete with quirky live entertainment, bucket drinks, beer pong tables and pure vibes.

Mr Miyagi’s Media City, Media One Hotel, Al Falak St, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 420 7489, mrmiyagis.xyz

Coco lounge

Looking to top up your tan whilst having a few drinks? Coco Lounge has a plethora of happy hour deals, pool passes and ladies’ days that will have you spoilt for choice.

Coco Lounge, Media One Hotel, Al Falak St, Dubai, Sun to Thur 10am to 12am, Fri and Sat 10am to 1am, Tel: (0)4 427 1000, @cocoloungedubai

Qwerty

Whether you’re looking for a quick coffee, a business lunch, a ladies’ night, after-work drinks, or dinner – you name it, this chic restaurant is a lovely place to go any time of the day. It’s modern interiors, breezy terrace and extensive menu never disappoint.

Qwerty, Media One Hotel, 6.30am to 12am daily. (0)4 427 1000, mediaonehotel.com/venues/qwerty

BO18

This famous Beirut bunker club opened in Media One Hotel in 2021. The war-inspired club can be found on the 42nd floor of the popular Media One Hotel in Dubai’s Media City. The venue boasts two concepts: the Tropical Room which invites guests for drinks and nibbles and a cool industrial club vibe – with The Main Room, providing an electric nightlife scene.

B018, Media One Hotel, Tues-Thur-Fri 9pm to 4am, Sat 6pm to 3am, Sun-Mon-Wed closed, Tel: (0)50 423 0018, @b018.dxb

Ciao Bella

This delightful Italian-inspired venue is often busy with worker bees throughout the week, with casual meetings and open laptops being a regular occurrence at Ciao Bella. It serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner with some great deals including a fantastic wine and cheese night.

Ciao Bella, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, open daily 7am to 12am. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Garden on 8

Frequented regularly by sports fans, those who dabble in quiz nights or casual brunches, this expansive venue is home to a large terrace which can be visited during both the cooler and hotter months. Make sure to not miss their epic big Saturday BBQ brunch from 1pm to 4pm, which offers all your favourites for Dhs299 per person.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Mon to Thur 12pm to 1am, Fri to Sun 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Images: social and provided