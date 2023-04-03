Capital ideas for your week…

Looking to pack your week in Abu Dhabi with a fun list of things to do? Thankfully, there’s plenty to do including trying out a unique iftar, taking an art workshop, indulging in an afternoon tea and more…

Here are six things to do in Abu Dhabi that you don’t want to miss.

Monday, April 3

Try a unique farm-to-table iftar

The Emirates Bio Farm is the UAE’s largest organic farm and this Ramadan they are inviting guests to enjoy a unique iftar experience. Break your fast in a fully functioning greenhouse, just steps away from where the vegetables grow. Expect traditional dishes with a real farmer’s twist such as pumpkin kibbeh or beetroot muttabal. Before breaking your fast, ride through the farm on a tractor ride through the fields and learn all about organic farming. You will even be able to pick your own vegetables.

Emirates Bio Farm, Abu Dhabi, Dhs180 per person, Dhs80 for children below 12. Make your bookings here.

Take a free padel coaching session

Picturesque waterfront views and four outdoor panel courts are the stars of the show at Marina Padel. You’ll find good community vibes and if you head here on Monday, you can get a free adult coaching session at 6pm. If you are already a pro, for the court it’s Dhs175 per hour during off-peak time, and Dhs200 for one hour during peak hours. Want to go longer? For 90 minutes, it’s Dhs250 for off-peak hours and Dhs300 during peak hours. To reserve a court, contact 02 583 2380 or download the Playtomic app.

Marina Padel, Yas Marin, Abu Dhabi, prices vary, Tel: (0)2 583 2380.

Tuesday, April 4

Tuck into an afternoon tea at Fifth Street Cafe

Get ready for an afternoon of sophistication and class. Available daily from 3pm to 6pm, delight in a selection of scones, dainty savoury items, pastries, sweets and unlimited tea and coffee all at just Dhs99 for two people. If you’re feeling even fancier, upgrade your experience by adding a glass of bubbles into the package for an additional Dhs20 per person.

Fifth Street Cafe, Afternoon tea, 3pm to 6pm daily. Dhs99 per couple inclusive of unlimited tea and coffee

Wednesday, April 5

Visit Salt Camp at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Love visiting Louvre for its priceless art displays? If you are heading over to the stunning museum during Ramadan, post your visit head on over to the bold and vibrant pink tents you see rising next to the museum, to Salt Camp. Salt has set up camp at the iconic destination and is a must-see for both food and art lovers. Salt’s new campaign ‘The art has left the frame’ invites guests to experience works of art like never before while inviting them to think of some pretty interesting (and fun) questions. For more entertainment, there will be culturally inspired live performances will take place on an elevated stage. And of course, you can expect Salt’s delicious menu of savoury and sweet treats. The camp is open until April 30 from 12pm to 12am.

Salt Camp x Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, until April 30, @findsaltcamp

Thursday, April 6

Visit the Charlotte Tilbury Majlis

Cult cosmetic company Charlotte Tilbury has become treasured amongst beauty queens since 2013. Coming to Abu Dhabi for its first-ever Majlis pop-up, Charlotte Tilbury will be taking over Society on Mamsha Saadiyat from Thursday, April 6 to 16. This luxury F&B concept will transform the venue into a specially curated and iconic Charlotte Tilbury Ramadan café, offering exclusive masterclasses led by regional and global make-up artists.

Charlotte Tilbury Majilis X Society, Soul Beach, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 886 7735, societyuae.com

Get creative at an art workshop

If your creativity is running low one day before the weekend, boost those levels with an art workshop at Manarat Al Saadiyat. There is a three-dimensional additive sculpture class running on Wednesday, April 5 from 4pm to 6pm. You will need to book your spot in advance at masartstudio@dctabudhabi.ae or 02 657 5807.

Manarat Al Saadiyat, Al Saadiyat Island, Cultural District, Monday 4pm to 6pm, Tel: (0)2 657 5800. manaratalsaadiyat.ae