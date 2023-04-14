It’s called ‘Golden hours’…

When you think of sundowners, what most likely comes to mind is an image of you sitting by a restaurant or lounge by the beach, the crashing waves and delicious sips. Swap that image and place yourself in Dubai’s tallest tower over a hundred floors high, cocktail in hand, soaking in the sights of a golden-lit city as the sun goes down.

We’re talking about the all-new sundowner deal at At.mosphere. The team are calling it ‘Golden Hours’ – very apt.

So, what’s the deal? Well, you can enjoy delicious cocktails for a starting price of Dhs75. There are a number of tantalising lip-smacking sips curated by talented mixologists for you to pick from. And besides the classy drinks, you will also get three delectable canapes whipped up by expert chefs.

If this is something you want to experience, you don’t have to wait too long as the new deal launches on Monday, April 16. It will run daily from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

The canapes change on a weekly basis, so if you want to return to try out the other drinks on the menu, you’ll have a different pairing every time.

If you haven’t visited At.mosphere recently, the restaurant located on the 122nd floor of the Burj Khalifa has been completely transformed into a mesmerising masterpiece. Its former dark wooden appearance is replaced with a refreshed, art deco elegance that oozes glamour.

All tables offer a stunning view of the twinkling skyline, but if you want a table closer to the views, you’d best speak to the team and get confirmation. Call them on 04 888 3828.

Did you know?: Getting from the ground floor to At.mosphere on the 122nd floor of the Burj Khalifa takes just a minute. Yes, we timed it and yes, it definitely falls in the category of one of the fastest elevators in the world.

At.msophere Grill & Lounge, Burj Khalifa, 122nd floor, Downtown Dubai, 7am to 11am and 5.30pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 888 3828, @atmospheredubai

Images: Supplied