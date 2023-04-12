Crikey…

A new and unique experience has washed up on the shores of Dubai, but beware as it might bite. Okay, maybe it won’t actually bite and you won’t be able to get close enough to risk your life. Dubai will soon be home to 250 snappy Nile crocodiles as Dubai Crocodile Park (finally) opens its doors to the public, Thursday, April 18.

The year-round attraction will offer guests the experience of a lifetime, assuming of course one of your life goals is to see crocodiles from various points of view, including close-up and under the water.

Crocodile features

Not referring to the difference between alligator, cayman or crocodile features of course. The Dubai Crocodile Park will host family-friendly experiences, and… no you cannot push your siblings into the water to see what will happen.

There will be a museum dedicated to fostering information where visitors will be able to learn about the history and future of crocodiles (bionic fighting crocs excluded.)

All jokes aside, the park will have crocs from hatchlings to full adult-sized crocodiles in its 20 thousand square metre facility. It is designed for the comfort of the crocodiles with year-round climate-controlled water and the highest safety standards for guests looking out onto the lake-themed aquarium.

The construction of the park was first announced back in 2016 and it is finally ready to welcome crocodile-loving, curious and interested people to experience the majesty of the reptile that has quite literally stood the test of time.

The exhibit curator, Tarryn Clare said that welfare and education are at the heart of the park and that it has already welcomed its first babies, which is a testament to the animal’s thriving.

She also commented that the park cannot wait to welcome to public to experience the amazing animals and to educate us on the importance of the conservation and protection of crocodiles.

Tickets can be purchased at the door. It’s Dhs95 per adult and Dhs75 per child.

The Dubai Crocodile Park, Mushrif Park, open daily from 10am to 10pm, as of Apr 18, Dhs95 per adult, Dhs75 children aged 3 to 12.

Images: Dubai Crocodile Park