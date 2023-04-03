The emirate beat Bali, Paris, and Rome in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice 2023 awards…

For the second year in a row, Dubai has been ranked as the most popular destination in the world according to the Tripadvisor 2023 Travellers’ Choice ‘Best of the Best’ Awards.

The travel booking and reviews platform has just unveiled its Best of the Best Destinations, based on reviews and ratings collected over the past 12 months, which saw Dubai beat the likes of London, Marrakech, Bali and Paris to snag the coveted top spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tripadvisor (@tripadvisor)

The top 10 Tripadvisor most-loved destinations for 2023 are:

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Bali, Indonesia London, United Kingdom Rome, Italy Paris, France Cancún, Mexico Crete, Greece Marrakech, Morocco Dominican Republic Istanbul, Turkey

The best of the best destinations are considered the highest honour and are crowned based on the quality and quantity of reviews given within each sub-category, like hotels, restaurants, and things to do.

SEE ALSO: 10 of the nicest affordable hotels in Dubai

Things to look forward to in 2023

It’s already been a huge year for Dubai with the highly-anticipated grand reveal of Atlantis The Royal, the opening of Chinatown in Dubai Mall, the launch of the amazing new attraction The Dubai Balloon, the first-ever Dubai Fashion Week took place, the inauguration of the Abrahamic Family House, and many more milestones.

You can view the full list of Tripadvisor 2023 Travellers Choice Awards here

Images: Getty