The airline is rapidly ramping up its services…

Emirates Airline has just announced that it is launching a new service from Dubai to Montréal in July 2023. There will be daily flights to the largest city in Québec, Canada starting from July 5, 2023.

The airline now flies daily to Toronto, Ontario, and now Montréal will become Emirates’ second gateway in Canada. The upcoming daily service will help cater to the demand for direct flights between the two cities and will provide more options for travellers flying to Canada.

Passengers will be able to enjoy a premium award-winning travel experience onboard with choices of first class suites, lie-flat seats and economy seats available.

Tickets to Montréal will go on sale today for flights starting from July 5. It can be booked on emirates.com, via the Emirates App, or through travel agents. The flight from Dubai depart from 2.30am.

The launch of the service to Montréal aims to deepen economic cooperation between the two nations, enhance trade flows and commercial links, and boost tourism.

Speaking on the new service, Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer stated, “As a major metropolitan centre and as Canada’s second-largest city, we are pleased to add Montréal to our growing global network of over 130 destinations and strengthen our coverage in the Americas.”

Over the summer…

Travelling during the warmer season? As the airline continues to ramp up services towards pre-pandemic levels, the airline will resume even more flights across the world.

Emirates has boosted operations by reintroducing flights to five cities, as well as launching a new flight route from Dubai to Tel Aviv. In addition to this, flights to a number of existing destinations across Europe, Australia and Africa will be increased, as well as routes in East Asia seeing more restarts.

To learn more about these flight routes that include Amsterdam, London, Cairo, Melbourne, Sydney, Bangkok and more, visit this link here.

emirates.com

Images: Getty Images