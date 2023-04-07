From city stays to island escapes…

Eid Al Fitr is just around the corner and if you’re looking for ways to make the most of the four-day weekend, flydubai has you covered.

The low-cost Dubai-based airline has announced special discounted flights, across economy and business class, to over 20 interesting destinations including Istanbul, Krabi, Milan-Bergamo, Pattaya, Pisa, Salalah, Salzburg, and Tbilisi.

The Eid promotion is available to all passengers travelling between April 15 and April 23 with return fares starting from as little as Dhs1,135 per person for economy. Flights must be booked before Thursday, April 12.

Whether you’re in the mood for a beach holiday, island escape, or sleek city stay, there are amazing destinations to choose from and memories to be made.

Tick off those bucket lists…

Here’s the full list of places with discounted flights this Eid:

Almaty, Kazakhstan; Baku, Azerbaijan; Belgrade, Serbia; Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan; Budapest, Hungary; Catania, Italy; Colombo, Sri Lanka; Istanbul, Turkey; Krabi, Thailand; Ljubljana, Slovenia; Milan-Bergamo, Italy; Naples, Italy; Pattaya, Thailand; Pisa, Italy; Salalah, Oman; Salzburg, Austria; Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina; Sofia, Bulgaria; Tbilisi, Georgia; Tirana, Albania; Warsaw, Poland; and Yerevan, Armenia.

Pack your bags and choose your destination here: flydubai.com

When is Eid Al Fitr?

Eid Al Fitr 2023 is from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3, which on the Gregorian calendar will likely correspond to Friday, April 21 to Monday, April 24. If the government confirms and agrees to the dates mentioned above, it will be a four-day weekend with Friday, April 21 and Monday, April 24 off.

We will have to wait for the official announcement from authorities, but this usually happens closer to the dates. Stay tuned to whatson.ae for the official confirmation

Images: flydubai