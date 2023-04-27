The award-winning chef’s table experience by chef Solemann Haddad now comes with a wine pairing…

We didn’t think Moonrise could get any better, but we were wrong. Dubai foodies can now enjoy a glass of wine with Chef Solemann Haddad’s cult-followed 12-seater chef’s table menu, as the rooftop restaurant in Eden House, Satwa, is now licensed.

Guests can either opt for a wine pairing priced at Dhs650, or order from an extensive list of wines that focus on Middle Eastern labels.

The pairing includes eight carefully chosen options, with a focus on new-world wines from Syria, New Zealand, Greece, and the United States. Diners who opt for the Dhs650 wine pairing, will kick things off with a glass of Champagne, followed by an array of handpicked red or white wines.

Alongside the new alcoholic pairing, the non-alcoholic pairing still remains, priced at Dhs150.

If you’re unfamiliar with Moonrise, listen up, as this is arguably one of the best restaurants in Dubai right now. This no frills-restaurant is located on a rooftop of a residential building in Satwa, moving away from the usual chic Dubai restaurant setting and focusing solely on food.

Chef Solemann Haddad’s dishes are served over two seatings at 6.30pm and 9.30pm, where 12 lucky guests can enjoy an 11-course omakase menu. Each dish has a story behind it, personally curated by the Michelin-lauded chef fusing a mixture of Middle Eastern and Japanese flavours for Dhs650 per person. You can read our review here.

Moonrise, Rooftop Level, Eden House, Satwa, seatings at 6.30pm and 9.30pm, Mon to Sat, Dhs650 for food, Dhs650 wine pairing, soft pairing Dhs150. Tel: (0)50 697 2946, moon-rise.xyz