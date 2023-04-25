The Aquaman star described his new role as a ‘ridiculously awesome job’ in a new trailer…

We knew the incoming Chief Island Officer of Yas Island had big boots to fill after Kevin Hart concluded his run in the role earlier this year. And the man stepping up to the challenge has just been revealed, with Aquaman star Jason Momoa just-announced as the new custodian of the thrilling Abu Dhabi destination.

Revealed in an Instagram post on Tuesday April 25, the incoming Chief Island Officer described the role as a “ridiculously awesome job.” We happen to agree.

“They made me Chief Island Officer of Yas Island Abu Dhabi, so now i’m making sure everyone here lives it up like me, Jason Mamoa,” the Hollywood superstar adds in the teaser trailer. “I am gonna love this job,” is his excited concluding thought.

It already looks like Jason Momoa has been living it up on Yas Island. In the trailer, he’s seen paddle boarding across Yas Marina, making a splash at Yas Waterworld, dressing up as Batman at Warner Bros. World, racing around Yas Marina Circuit and taking in the thrills at Ferrari World.

“As Yas Island Abu Dhabi continues to entertain guests with best-in-class experiences and with offerings that resonate with visitors from all over the world, we look forward to raising the bar even higher in the days to come with Jason Momoa as the island’s newest officer,” commented Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations.

We can’t wait to see what else he gets up to in the role.