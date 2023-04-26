The Reel Cinema at Jebel Ali is no longer…

If you like to enjoy the cinema with a glass of wine, then take note: the Reel Cinema at Jebel Ali Recreation club has closed its doors. The cinema is no longer listed on the Reel Cinemas website, and shows as ‘permanently closed’ on Google.

Since the opening of the Jebel Ali Recreation Club, the Reel Cinemas was a hit. Being able to wine and dine while watching the latest from the box office seemed like the perfect night out. The cinema first opened in 2018 by Reel Cinemas in collaboration with American celebrity chef Guy Fiery. But sadly, you can no longer get your fix of trash can nachos and a glass of vino.

The fully licensed cinema was a 180-seater, dine-in cinema that was split across four screens and also served as a bar and restaurant. Serving up breakfast, brunch and some pretty Insta-worthy burgers in Guy Fieri’s Kitchen and Bar, the restaurant seated 100 people spread across indoor and outdoor seating.

Reel Cinemas have also shut down their cinema at The Pointe. However, you can still head to the cinema at Nakheel Mall’s Vox cinema on The Palm, or enjoy the Reel Cinemas experience at Dubai Mall, Marina Mall and The Springs Souk.

Catch a film with a cold beverage here

If you still want to experience a licensed cinema experience. Fear not, as there is still a licensed cinema in Downtown Dubai. To enjoy a drink while you catch the latest blockbusters, you’ll want to head to the exclusive Cinemacity cinema at Address Fountain Views. Cinemacity is a luxe dine-in cinema that has five VIP theatres along with a lounge. Check out the latest films on offer at Cinemacity here.

Images: Supplied