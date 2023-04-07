Museum of the Future welcomes one million visitors in first year

What a milestone…

If you have visited Museum of the Future in Dubai, congratulation, you are one of a whopping one million visitors the museum has welcomed since it opened its doors last year in February 2022.

The news was announced back in February by Mohammad Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Museum of the Future. He announced that the museum achieved a significant milestone by receiving more than one million visitors from 163 countries in its first year of operation since its official opening. He added that the milestone marks ‘a remarkable achievement in Dubai and the UAE’s commitment to imagining, inspiring and designing the future.’

According to stats released by Dubai Media Office, in the past year, the museum has held 180 global activations and events across the fields of technology, entrepreneurship, economy, space, tourism and culture. It has welcomed 20 heads of government and official delegates from South Korea, Estonia, Luxembourg, Greece, and more and has won 10 international awards from global institutions and industry magazines while achieving the LEED Platinum status certificate.

In a meeting chaired by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum on April 5, 2023 with Dubai Future Foundation, the Crown Prince of Dubai lauded the Museum of the Future for attracting one million visitors in a year. He stated that the museum helped raise Dubai’s status as an inspiring model for cities of the future.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Museum of the Future also expressed satisfaction with the museum’s achievement. The museum has helped Dubai reinforce its global position as a city of the future while embodying a successful global model.

If you plan on visiting, do make your bookings well in advance – at least two weeks. Entry tickets are Dhs149 per person, and children under the age of four and people of determination can enter for free.

Curious to know what the calligraphy on the stunning exterior says?

The Arabic calligraphy consists of three quotes: ‘We may not live for hundreds of years, but the products of our creativity can leave a legacy long after we are gone.’, ‘The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it’ and ‘The future does not wait. The future can be designed and built today.’

museumofthefuture.ae