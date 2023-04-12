Sponsored: Sun, sand and sea views…

One of the city’s most legendary beach clubs has now blessed Dubai’s shores with seven years of fabulous parties and beach days, as well as 25 years of delivering unforgettable Nikki Beach experiences across the globe. To celebrate this moment, the beach club pioneers will be hosting an iconic celebration, with world-renowned entertainment on Saturday April 29 from 11am to 8pm.

Make sure to snag your reservations for this Celebration of Life…

Since first opening its doors in 2016, Nikki Beach Dubai has been one of the city’s staple beach spots, as well as setting the standard for beachside luxury and entertainment around the globe for the last 25 years. Crowned the Best Beach Club by What’s On Nightlife 2022, and recently selected as What’s On 2023 favourite daycation, Nikki Beach is simply a must-visit. With amazing cuisine on offer, signature cocktails and the backdrop of the famous Dubai skyline on one side, and the shimmering Arabian Gulf on the other – we can’t imagine a much more dreamy location to spend the day.

Kicking the party into motion will be guest DJ Gregor Salto, a household name for dance music lovers, who has spun tunes at Tomorrowland, Ultra and much more. Alongside him will be resident DJ’s Mademoiselle Sabah and Alexis Nohra, further fuelling the celebrations with incredible vibes.

This Celebration of Life has multiple package offers, with rates from Dhs1,000 for four people at the restaurant, which includes a bottle of Champagne, to groups of 10 with a minimum spend of Dhs8,000.

See you there?

Nikki Beach Restaurant & Beach Club, Pearl Jumeirah, Dubai, Sat April 29, 11pm to 8pm, Dhs1,000 for four people. Tel: (0)4 376 6162. nikkibeach.com

Images: Provided