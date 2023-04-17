These Ramadan deals in Dubai won’t be around forever…

Ramadan is about spending time with the ones you love, and as always, Dubai has got you sorted with lots of activities that will keep you and the family entertained, as well as offers for some much-needed ‘me’ time.

Here are some wonderful Ramadan deals in Dubai you need to check out…

Aya

Expereince a new world this Ramadan, at the fully immersive world of Aya, complete with 12 zones that boast their own unique themes and captivating elements. For a limited time only, you and your loved ones can experience this innovative entertainment park for just Dhs375 for a group of four or Dhs750 for a group of eight.

Aya, Wafi City Mall, Oud Metha, Dubai, 10am to 12am daily, group of four Dhs375 or group of eight Dhs750, Tel: (0)4 542 0300, aya-universe.com

Biolite

Pamper yourself this Ramadan, and treat yourself to 30 per cent off on all treatments at Biolite, throughout the holy month. Why not indulge in a meditation facial, which fuses a facial with a guided meditation, with guests being able to choose from stress & anxiety relief, self-love & body gratitude and healthy eating habits.

Biolite, Villa 57, Al Thanya Road, Umm Suqeim 2, Dubai, 9am to 9pm daily. Tel: (0)4 346 6641, biolitedubai.com

Boxica

Recently crowned What’s On’s favourite workout, Boxica, is serving ten days of unlimited classes for only Dhs300 throughout the holy month. With programs like boxing and HIIT, ride, sweat, strength training, and more, you will be in top shape this Ramadan. This offer stands till the end of Ramadan, so make sure not to miss out.

Boxica, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, Dhs300 for ten days unlimited classes. Tel: (0)55 483 8361, boxica.ae

Cha Cha Boats

Having set sail all the way from the Amalfi Coast, and docked in the waters of Dubai – Cha Cha Boats has welcomed the Gozzo Italian boats for a unique sailing experience. During the holy month, there are a variety of packages to choose from, all at half price, with the boats holding a maximum of eight people.

Packages from Al Seef Creek include, Dhs155 for 30 minutes, Dhs230 for 60 minutes, Dhs345 for 90 minutes, Dhs400 for 120 minutes and Dhs540 for 180 minutes. To cruise around Jumeirah, packages will cost Dhs175 for 30 minutes, Dhs300 for 60 minutes, Dhs450 for 90 minutes, Dhs525 for 120 minutes and Dhs750 for 180 minutes. Or, if you want to bask in the sunset and Dubai skyline, the Dubai sunset Marasi canal packages cost Dhs175 for 30 mins, Dhs300 for 60 mins, Dhs450 for 90 mins, Dhs525 for 120 mins and Dhs780 for 180 mins.

Take your pick and get ready to experience the wind in your hair.

Cha Cha Boats, prices start from 155 for 30 minutes, Tel: (0)52 102 2224. chachaboats.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken

A recent addition to Dubais’ spicy chicken scene, Dave’s Hot Chicken has cooked up something extra special for this Ramadan. You can now break your fast with their exclusive Ramadan Hot Boxes, which can feed crowds at parties and family gatherings. There are three to choose from, varying in quantities. Expect jumbo-size sliders, chicken tenders and fries for days, with seven levels of spice to choose from. These boxes are available in all branches as well as for delivery if you want to kick back and relax from your home.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, multiple locations, Ramadan box for the holy month. @daveshotchickengcc

Katsuya

Using the influences of Japanese culinary masters, Katsuya Uechi and the legend Noby Matsuhisa, chef Pavel will be taking guests on an educational yet fun journey through the art of sushi making. Except to learn all the best techniques, tips and secrets of sushi making, with the best ingredients to create the perfect unity of flavour. Hosted every Sunday at Katsuya Hyde from 12pm to 8pm, this class will cost Dhs299 per person.

Katsuya, Business Bay, Dubai, every Sunday during Ramadan 12pm to 8pm, Dhs299, Tel: (0)4 871 1111, @katsuyahydedubai

Locks by Lou Lou

Take some ‘me’ time this Ramadan, and pamper yourself with a new hairdo. With 30 per cent off all hair cuts, keratin treatments, colour, cut and finish, as well as 10 per cent off hair extensions, you will be looking glam in no time.

Locks by Lou Lou, JLT, Cluster K and Al Wasl road, Dubai, discount on selected treatments. @locksbyloulou

Nova Clinic

Ramadan is the perfect time to slow down and reset – and Nova Clinic is here to help you do just that. With special offers that ensure all ladies feel refreshed and rejuvenated, here you can receive 15 to 35 per cent discounts on IV drips, 20 per cent off botox, fillers, PRP, skin boosters, thread treatments, as well as facials and laser treatments. That’s not all, why not try ULIFT, a revolutionary treatment that tightens and lifts your face, which can be enjoyed for 30 per cent off. Grab these deals whilst you can, and look fresh and glowing in time for Eid.

Nova Clinic, Al Wasl Rd, Al Manara and The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, multiple discounts, thenovaclinic.com

Padelx

With padel taking the world by storm, we have seen many venues dedicated to this fast-growing sport pop up across the city. Adding a classic Dubai twist, you and your besties can now have your weekly padel match on a floating court in JLT. Padelx has made some changes for Raman, with extended hours from 1pm to 11pm, so players can catch a game after iftar between 9pm to 12am. During this month, their monthly membership has also seen a reduction, to just Dhs600.

Padelx, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Cluster I, Dubai, prices from Dhs200 (per hour), open daily from 6am to 11pm, bookings required. Tel: (0)58 894 4631.. @padelx_official

Pitfire

Fusing our two favourite things, pizza and shawarma, this Ramadan Pitfire pizza is bringing an iconic dish that will tantalise your taste buds. Their 10′ pizza will be complete with a shawarma spiced gravy base, topped with chicken and roasted potatoes, and then sprinkled with Arabic pickles and creamy garlic sauce. This exclusive pizza will only be available for a limited time, costing Dhs58 across delivery and dine-in locations.

Pitfire, JLT Cluster D, Vincitore Boulevard, Time Out Market, shawarma pizza Dhs58. @pitfire.pizza.dubai

The Smash Room

The Smash Room is full of experiences that will unleash an inner beast you didn’t know you had in you. From printers, washing machines and crockery to much ‘softer’ bubble wrapping experiences, this Ramadan, this crazy venue is offering 15 per cent off between 1pm to 6pm. Alongside this, their Ecstacy and Euphoria packages are also at a 15 per cent discount, allowing you to break glass items, CPU’s and printers.

The Smash Room, Mon to Thur 1pm to 6pm, 15 per cent off selected packages during Ramadan, Tel: (0)4 339 7810, thesmashroom.com

Skin Laundry

Make sure to dedicate some well-needed ‘me’ time this Ramadan, and treat yourself to glowy skin. Skin Laundry is offering a state-of-the-art face BBL Hero facial treatment that uses medical-grade lasers to zap broken capillaries, lifts and improves muscle tone, and fades sun damage to rejuvenate your skin. During Ramadan, this treatment will be 20 per cent off (Dhs1,350) between 4pm and 7pm every day of the week.

Skin Laundry, The Residences at Marin Gate, Dubai, 4pm to 7pm 20 per cent off, Dhs1,350. Tel: (0)4 570 6942, skinlaundry.ae

Wingstop

Fulfil all your chicken needs at Wingstop this Ramadan, with an unbelievable offer, giving customers wings in 10 different flavours for only Dhs2 per wing. This deal is available in all locations (except IMG), from 4pm to 8pm, until Monday April 24.

Wingstop, multiple locations in Dubai, Dhs2 per wing, 4pm to 8pm, until Mon April 24. @wingstopuae

Images: social and provided