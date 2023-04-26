Part gallery, part beach club, it’s a vibrant spot with stunning interiors…

Home to many glorious and glamorous beach clubs and restaurants, Palm West Beach is one of the most happening places to be in the city. One of its newest venues, which oozes artistic expression and comes complete with an indoor and outdoor restaurant, swimming pool and its own stretch of beach, is Gallery 7/40.

Showcasing a rotation of artwork, Mediterranean food and pure good vibes, this new restaurant sits proudly next to Eva, San and Playa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

When you enter the venue, it feels like you’re immediately transported to the streets of Barcelona. Inspired by the Catalan modernist architect Antoni Gaudi, it’s got curved ceilings and floors that are littered with colourful mosaics, which curve into the bar and wrap around the kitchen.

Murano glass chandeliers twinkle from the ceiling, adding yet another unique twist to the venue’s playful allure.

Once guests step outside, the magic only amplifies, with tables nestled in the sand, funky chandeliers floating above them and a wooden bar guiding you through the terrace, paired with rattan bar stools. Larger tables sit in front of a shimmering pool, built in a cabana-esque design, framed with breezy white linen curtains. Tables adopt the same mismatched vibe as the inside, with bright floral and jungle-like patterns on all pillow covers and eclectically designed crockery.

We perch on our table outside, with the crisp April breeze dancing through our hair and the nearby Palms. Glancing through the menu that boasts with dishes perfect for sharing, we opt for a mixture of tapas, salads and picky bits.

To start we graze over a steamy basket of assorted breads and creamy yet refreshing tzatziki (complimentary) which takes us to the shores of Greece. Alongside this, we dive into two different ‘pinxtos’: a crispy Spanish bread with delicious toppings. We choose the yellowfin tuna with tartare sauce (Dhs50) and capers, which is light, refreshing and incredibly moreish. Our second choice is the cecina (Dhs50), a sliver of cured beef, manchego and a green olive on cripsy bread. Despite the toughness of the cured beef, this was a welcomed addition, with all ingredients combining well.

Next up, a Greek salad (Dhs85) arrives, fusing pearly white feta, vibrant tomatoes, cucumbers, capsicum, onions, capers and olive oil – creating a harmony of ingredients and crunchy textures that soothes the soul and screams of summer.

As a lover of artichokes, we had to order the purple artichoke salad (Ds85) with romesco, cabrales cream, and garden leaves. Pretty as a picture, this salad utilised different textures and colours, with all the subtle flavours working well together.

Candy ravioli (Dhs130) is ordered as a main course to share. The playful yet elegant parcels encase roasted pumpkin, spinach, and smoked cheese, and bathes in a pecorino cream sauce, drizzled with basil oil. This dish wowed us, with the deep flavours of the creamy sauce, gracefully elevated by the herby oil and smooth textures of the candy-wrapped ravioli.

To polish off our spread, we indulge in loukoumades (Dhs55) complete with pistachio, creme patisserie. These little bite-sized balls were a dreamy end to our meal, with their crispy exterior hugging the fluffy and light interior, elevated by the hints of pistachio and delightful creme patisserie.

What’s On Verdict: A delightful beachside spot that boasts interiors, unlike anything we have seen before. Gallery 7/40 is a dreamy place for an intimate date night or a lively lunch time location for catching up with friends.

Gallery 7/40, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 10am to 3am daily, Tel: (0)58 550 0740, gallery740.com